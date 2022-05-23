Deportivo got second position in Group I this past Saturday after his win against Valladolid Promesas (0-4) in a mathematical way. The Coruña team already nothing will be played on the last day of regular league, in which Unionistas will visit Riazor. His afternoon of transistors will be placed in Group II to find out who will be his rival in the semifinal of the playoffs. The Blue and Whites, who will be worth a tie in their crosses to the Second Division, will face against5th classified from the other group.

Today, the team against which Borja Jiménez’s men would face in the semifinal it would be the Nàstic de Tarragona (58 points), but the closeness of Group II makes four more teams can finish as fifth. Depending on the results of that last day in Group II, Depor’s first rival, in addition to the Catalan team, could be el Sabadell (58), Linares (57), Atlético Balares (56) or Algeciras (56).

Possible rivals in the final, also in the air

In case of overcoming the semi-finalDeportivo would face in the decisive match the winner of the cross between the third of Group II and the fourth of Group I. Right now, that game Albacete and Celta B would play it, but again everything can change on the last day. In Group II, Rubén de la Barrera’s team could finish second. If they succeed, it will be Villarreal B that enters the Coruñeses part of the table. In Group I, Rayo Majadahonda, UD Logroñés and Unionistas have Mathematical options to snatch fourth place from Celta B.