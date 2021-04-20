71 ‘



Sergio Otálvaro (Olimpia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

71 ‘



Hand of Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira).

70 ‘



Auction

Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Iván Torres (Olimpia) header from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ramón Sosa with a cross.

70 ‘



Change

Substitution, Deportivo Táchira. Marlon Fernández replaces Edgar Pérez Greco.

70 ‘



Change

Substitution, Deportivo Táchira. Yeferson Velasco replaces Francisco Flores.

69 ‘



Ramón Sosa (Olimpia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

69 ‘



Foul by José Luis Granados (Deportivo Táchira).

68 ‘



Auction

Attempt stopped low to the left. Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Edgar Pérez Greco.

63 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed by Richard Ortiz (Olimpia) header from the right side of the box the ball is lost to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Edwar López with a cross into the box after a corner kick.

62 ‘



Corner, Olympia. Corner committed by Pablo Camacho.

60 ‘



Auction

Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Edgar Pérez Greco (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nelson Hernández.

59 ‘



Foul by Sergio Otálvaro (Olimpia).

59 ‘



Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira) wins a free kick on the left wing.

59 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Jorge Recalde (Olimpia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

58 ‘



Jorge Recalde (Olimpia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

58 ‘



Foul by Carlos Vivas (Deportivo Táchira).

58 ‘



Auction

Attempt blocked. Iván Torres (Olimpia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Ortiz.

56 ‘



Goal by Freddy Gondola (2-1)

Gooooool! Deportivo Táchira 2, Olimpia 1. Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira) header from the left side of the box to the left square. Assisted by Maurice Cova.









Deportivo Táchira



two









Olympia



1





55 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed by Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal.

55 ‘



Foul by Iván Torres (Olimpia).

55 ‘



Edgar Pérez Greco (Deportivo Táchira) wins a free kick on the right wing.

54 ‘



Change

Substitution, Olimpia. Rodrigo Rojas replaces Roque Santa Cruz.

54 ‘



Change

Substitution, Olimpia. Edwar López replaces Hugo Quintana.

53 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maurice Cova.

fifty’



Red card

Alejandro Silva (Olimpia) second yellow card for a dangerous play.

fifty’



Foul by Alejandro Silva (Olimpia).

fifty’



Francisco Flores (Deportivo Táchira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

49 ‘



Corner, Deportivo Táchira. Corner committed by Alfredo Aguilar.

49 ‘



Auction

Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Nelson Hernández (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pablo Camacho.

47 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed by Roque Santa Cruz (Olimpia) header from the center of the box very close to the right post but it went slightly off target. Assisted by Alejandro Silva with a cross into the box after a corner kick.

47 ‘



Corner, Olympia. Conceded by Cristopher Varela.

47 ‘



Auction

Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Richard Ortiz (Olimpia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sergio Otálvaro.

Four. Five’



Second half begins Deportivo Táchira 1, Olimpia 1.

46 ‘



End of the first half, Deportivo Táchira 1, Olimpia 1.

46 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed by Lucas Gómez (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from the right side of the box just skims the right corner. Assisted by Nelson Hernández after a counterattack.

44 ‘



Yellow card

Francisco Flores (Deportivo Táchira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

44 ‘



Alejandro Silva (Olimpia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44 ‘



Foul by Francisco Flores (Deportivo Táchira).

42 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left that goes high and on the left. Assisted by Cristopher Varela.

42 ‘



Auction

Attempt stopped low to the left. Richard Ortiz (Olimpia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

40 ‘



Yellow card

Richard Ortiz (Olimpia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

40 ‘



Auction

Attempt blocked. Nelson Hernández (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddy Góndola.

37 ‘



Corner, Olympia. Conceded by Carlos Vivas.

35 ‘



Auction

Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Sergio Otálvaro (Olimpia) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ramón Sosa with a cross.

3. 4′



Yellow card

Alejandro Silva (Olimpia) is shown the yellow card.

3. 4′



Yellow card

Pablo Camacho (Deportivo Táchira) is shown the yellow card.

32 ‘



Foul by Ramón Sosa (Olimpia).

32 ‘



Francisco Flores (Deportivo Táchira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Francisco Flores.

28 ‘



Foul by Richard Ortiz (Olimpia).

28 ‘



Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira) wins a free kick on the left wing.

28 ‘



Yellow card

Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 ‘



Offside, Olympia. Jorge Recalde tried a through ball but Alejandro Silva was in an offside position.

26 ‘



Auction

Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Ramón Sosa (Olimpia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jorge Recalde.

24 ‘



Corner, Deportivo Táchira. Conceded by Luis Cáceres.

2. 3′



Offside, Deportivo Táchira. Nelson Hernández tried a through ball but Edgar Pérez Greco was in an offside position.

22 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Edgar Pérez Greco.

twenty-one’



Foul by Richard Ortiz (Olimpia).

twenty-one’



Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

twenty’



Foul by Luis Cáceres (Olimpia).

twenty’



Edgar Pérez Greco (Deportivo Táchira) wins a free kick on the left wing.

17 ‘



Hand of Ramón Sosa (Olimpia).

fifteen’



Goal by Lucas Gómez (1-1)

Gooooool! Deportivo Táchira 1, Olimpia 1. Lucas Gómez (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Edgar Pérez Greco.









Deportivo Táchira



1









Olympia



1





fifteen’



Auction

Attempt blocked. Edgar Pérez Greco (Deportivo Táchira) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francisco Flores.

13 ‘



Goal by Ramón Sosa (0-1)

Gooooool! Deportivo Táchira 0, Olimpia 1. Ramón Sosa (Olimpia) right footed shot from the center of the box through the center of the goal. Assisted by Roque Santa Cruz.









Deportivo Táchira



0









Olympia



1





10 ‘



Corner, Deportivo Táchira. Conceded by Antolín Alcaraz.

8 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira) right footed shot from outside the box is very close to the left post but was slightly deflected from a direct free kick.

7 ‘



Foul by Sergio Otálvaro (Olimpia).

7 ‘



Lucas Gómez (Deportivo Táchira) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5′



Auction

Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Alejandro Silva (Olimpia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Richard Ortiz.

4′



Alejandro Silva (Olimpia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4′



Foul by José Luis Granados (Deportivo Táchira).

1′



Hand of Freddy Góndola (Deportivo Táchira).





The first part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists take to the field to start the warm-up exercises