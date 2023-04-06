Deportivo Pereira vs. Colo Colo, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National vs. Pereira, in the second leg of the Super League.
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
National vs. Pereira, in the second leg of the Super League.
The Matecaña team makes its debut in the Copa Libertadores.
Sports Pereiracurrent champion of the Colombian league, will fulfill his dream this Thursday when he plays the first Copa Libertadores game in his history against an irregular Colo Colo, on the opening day of Group F.
At the Hernán Ramírez Villegas de Pereira stadium, the Matecaña team, led by Alejandro Restrepo, will try to reverse the bad moment that they are experiencing in the Colombian tournament, in which they have accumulated five games without wins and still have not managed to show the good level that led them to to the title last year.
The team, which is currently 14th in the table with 12 points, reaches its first appearance in the Copa Libertadores after the backbone of the team that won the league title was disarmed, which is why coach Restrepo had to start from scratch.
