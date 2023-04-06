Deportivo Pereira vs. Colo Colo, live: follow the minute by minute

Sports Pereiracurrent champion of the Colombian league, will fulfill his dream this Thursday when he plays the first Copa Libertadores game in his history against an irregular Colo Colo, on the opening day of Group F.

At the Hernán Ramírez Villegas de Pereira stadium, the Matecaña team, led by Alejandro Restrepo, will try to reverse the bad moment that they are experiencing in the Colombian tournament, in which they have accumulated five games without wins and still have not managed to show the good level that led them to to the title last year.

The team, which is currently 14th in the table with 12 points, reaches its first appearance in the Copa Libertadores after the backbone of the team that won the league title was disarmed, which is why coach Restrepo had to start from scratch.

🏆These are the 11 players that will take to the field in the official debut of the GRANDE MATECAÑA in the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 😍 LET’S GO MATECAÑAS, TODAY ANOTHER CHAPTER IS WRITTEN IN OUR STORY! 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/jz9DfBNKD6 – Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) April 6, 2023

