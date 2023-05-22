Boca will have to face Deportivo Pereira in Colombia for Date 4 of the group stage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup with the aim of securing a place in the round of 16 of the most important tournament in South America. Jorge Almirón’s team is the leader of Group F with 7 points, being the same Colombian team that its closest rival will face with 4 points.
Xeneize is going through a pretty good moment considering where it was before the departure of Hugo Ibarra since it has accumulated 5 victories in the last 7 games, the two occasions in which it could not add three points were in the superclassic against River and the 2-2 draw in Rosario against Miguel Ángel Russo’s Central. A very encouraging present since everything seems to be that Jorge Almirón has managed to instill his game plan within the squad.
Now, you must look for the points that qualify you for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores in Colombia and we bring you all the previous one:
Where is Deportivo Pereira vs Boca played for Date 4 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores?
Location: Risaralda, Colombia
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina
Date: Wednesday May 24
Where can you see Deportivo Pereira vs Boca on Date 4 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (you must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
Stream online: Star + (also with the Soccer Pack).
What will be the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Marcelo Weigant, Facundo Roncaglia, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
Midfielders: Luis Advíncula, Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Martin Payero
Forwards: Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa
Jorge Almirón’s team is on a positive streak both on and off the field and that is very positive for the end of this semester. Many of the injured players such as Marcos Rojo or Luca Langoni are close to returning to the pitch and are already doing work with the rest of their teammates.
What will be the possible formation of Deportivo Pereira?
Goalkeeper: Aldair Quintana
Defenders: Juan Quintero Fletcher, Geisson Perea, Carlos Andrés Ramírez
Midfielders: Yilmar Velasquez, Eber Moreno, Jimer Esteban Fory, Johan Bocanegra, Juan Pablo Zuluaga
Forwards: Arley Rodriguez and Angelo Rodriguez
News from Deportivo Pereira
The Colombian team is in very good spirits ahead of the match against Boca and sees it as a chance to write great history in Colombian soccer by hosting a team of the size of Boca for the Copa Libertadores for the first time.
Deportivo Pereira vs Boca – Betting Tip
Deportivo Pereira 1-2 Boca
