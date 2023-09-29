This Saturday, September 30, the Cali America visit to Deportivo Pereira in it Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium for Date 15 of the 2023 Completion Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League.
Just this Wednesday, September 27 The Great Matecaña had action Colombia Cup in front of Independent Santa Fedrawing a scoreless tie in the Nemesio Camacho Stadium, in Ida’s rooms. Regarding the league, Santa Fe he defeated them narrowly, leaving The Matecaña Fury in the second to last place in the table with twelve units.
Over the Red Devilscomes from beating 4-1 at National Athletic in it Popular Classicheld at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. Despite the discount of Alvaro Angulo from the Paisa Greena doublet of Cristian Barriosplus as many of Victor Ibarbo and Edwin Cardona They gave them victory. The Mechita He is second in the standings with 26 points.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, September 30
Place: Pereira, Colombia
Stadium: Hernán Ramírez Villegas
Schedule: 7:20 p.m. (Mexico) 8:20 p.m. (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
Streaming: Win Sports+
The technician Alexis Marquez left the Atlético Bucaramanga after Date 14. However, the helmsman has suitors or at least a good number of fans are asking for him for a traditional FPC team, taking into account that the departure of his current strategist seems ‘sung’.
Several fans put on Marquez as a good option to direct the Deportivo Pereira starting in the first half of 2024, given that he already has experience as a technician, he is from the house and in his first cycle he did well. On social networks, some Pereira fans have commented that given the more than likely departure of Alejandro Restrepoyou have to analyze options and one that you always have to take into account is that of Marquez.
It is worth remembering that Marquez He served for 15 of his 17 years as a goalkeeper for Pereira, except for a spell with Royal Cartagena and another in Deportivo Pasto. In 2016, already retired, Marquez He began a six-year stint as the team’s goalkeeping coach. Already in 2021, after a stint as coach in charge, he took over as Pereira’s coach and led them to the final of the Betplay Cup of that season, losing with National Athletic. In fact, with the good work of the helmsman, the process began that allowed him the club’s first star in the second half of 2022 and the classification to Copa Libertadores 2023where he reached the quarterfinals.
Goalie: Aldair Quintana
Defenses: Diego Hernández, Juan Quintero, Carlos Ramírez
Midfielders: Jordy Monroy, Juan Zuluaga, Ewil Murillo, Maicol Medina, Jimer Fory
Forwards: Adrián Balboa, Angelo Rodríguez
Substitutes: Eber Moreno, Ederson Moreno, Yimmy Congo, Kener Valencia, Arley Rodríguez, Santiago Londoño, Jeison Suárez
After his stellar performances, Cristian Barrios He is surprised by the affection that the scarlet fans are giving him. He arriving as a free agent after several years in Boyacá Patriotshe adapted from the first moment, without the challenge of playing for an important team being too big for him.
The winger spoke with 90 Minutes News about what this process has been like and commented that he feels very good about the environment that surrounds him. He highlighted that he was surprised by the affection of the fans in such a short time and that his name was applauded in the Pascual Guerrero stadium. It is worth remembering that the attacker debuted as a professional in Atlético de Caliso this is a big leap in his career.
“I never thought I would win the affection of this huge fan base like America, being applauded by the entire stadium or having my name chanted, that every time it happens makes my skin crawl, it motivates you to continue, not to let it down, That means that one is on the right track here. That is a very nice gesture that I will never forget from this fan; “If they give me that love, I don’t understand why they don’t respond on the field.”commented the forward.
Goalie: Jorge Soto
Defenses: Josen Escobar, Kevin Andrade, John García, Marcos Mina
Midfielders: Luis Paz, Jader Quiñones, Juan Portilla
Forwards: Cristian Barrios, Darwin Quintero, Adrián Ramos
Substitutes: Franco Leys, Felipe Mosquera, Esneyder Mena, Víctor Ibarbo, Edwin Cardona, Gastón Sauro, Diego Novoa
Deportivo Pereira 0-4 América de Cali
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Deportivo #Pereira #América #Cali #schedule #channel #streaming #lineups #forecast