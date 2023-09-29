Santafe 0 pereira 0 In a match that was not the best in terms of football and where the home team did not even have a chance to score in the match, for Deportivo Pereira getting a clean sheet is important because it generates confidence ahead of Saturday’s game. pic.twitter.com/FCmBlG1Ppi — wilson bedoya (@wilson72939966) September 28, 2023

🚨DANCE AT THE PASCUAL GUERRERO ⚽América de Cali beat Atlético Nacional 4-1 on matchday 14 of the Colombian League Final Tournament. ✅The winning goals were from Barrios (x2), Ibarbo and Cardona. pic.twitter.com/bLGhriSKv9 — ESPN Colombia (@ESPNColombia) September 24, 2023

Several fans put on Marquez as a good option to direct the Deportivo Pereira starting in the first half of 2024, given that he already has experience as a technician, he is from the house and in his first cycle he did well. On social networks, some Pereira fans have commented that given the more than likely departure of Alejandro Restrepoyou have to analyze options and one that you always have to take into account is that of Marquez.

It is worth remembering that Marquez He served for 15 of his 17 years as a goalkeeper for Pereira, except for a spell with Royal Cartagena and another in Deportivo Pasto. In 2016, already retired, Marquez He began a six-year stint as the team’s goalkeeping coach. Already in 2021, after a stint as coach in charge, he took over as Pereira’s coach and led them to the final of the Betplay Cup of that season, losing with National Athletic. In fact, with the good work of the helmsman, the process began that allowed him the club’s first star in the second half of 2022 and the classification to Copa Libertadores 2023where he reached the quarterfinals.

Alexis Márquez resigned as coach of Bucaramanga after the team’s defeat against Independiente Medellín. In total, Márquez directed 23 games, of which he won 6, drew 7 and lost 10, for a performance of 36.2%. pic.twitter.com/P2VARsXnpY — Fútbol Pasión Colombia (@Futbolpasionco1) September 26, 2023

💛❤️Matecaña fans and visiting fans 📱 Here we leave you some recommendations that you should take into account for purchasing tickets and entering the stadium🐺⚽️🏟️ pic.twitter.com/geEoKzFSsc — Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) September 28, 2023

The winger spoke with 90 Minutes News about what this process has been like and commented that he feels very good about the environment that surrounds him. He highlighted that he was surprised by the affection of the fans in such a short time and that his name was applauded in the Pascual Guerrero stadium. It is worth remembering that the attacker debuted as a professional in Atlético de Caliso this is a big leap in his career.

“I never thought I would win the affection of this huge fan base like America, being applauded by the entire stadium or having my name chanted, that every time it happens makes my skin crawl, it motivates you to continue, not to let it down, That means that one is on the right track here. That is a very nice gesture that I will never forget from this fan; “If they give me that love, I don’t understand why they don’t respond on the field.”commented the forward.

The most unbalanced player he has @AmericadeCali Cristian Darío Barrios Puertas! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GLNftoVVY7 — Big Data América De Cali (@BigDataAmerica1) September 21, 2023