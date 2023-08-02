Sports Pereira will receive this Wednesday the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, a game that will be played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in the city of Pereira.

The present of the two teams is not the best. Los Matecañas, led by Colombian Alejandro Restrepo, have not had a bright start in the Colombian League.

Pereira, to hit first

Last date he lost his sports suit against Atlético Huila 2-0, a result that has him penultimate in the classification table with just one point out of nine possible. Meanwhile, those under the orders of Argentine coach Martín Rodrigo Anselmi did not perform well on their recent tour of Spain in which they conceded three defeats in friendly matches.

However, Cristian Pellerano, captain of Independiente del Valle, has said prior to the team’s trip to Colombia that they can currently play on an equal footing with anyone from the continent.

“We put together a squad to try to compete in a great way in all the competitions that lie ahead,” said the blue-and-black midfielder. Pellerano stressed that in this phase of the competition there is no margin for error: “The difference between the group phase and this stage is that there is no margin for error and the slightest mistake sends us home”.

For his part, coach Restrepo stated that in the round of 16 all rivals are difficult and that “Independiente del Valle deserves all our respect and deserves our best version”. The winner of this group will advance to the quarterfinals and will face the winner of the key between Atlético Mineiro, who eliminated Millonarios in the previous phase, and Palmeiras.

probable lineups

Deportivo Pereira: Aldair Quintana; Carlos Garces, Juan Camilo Moreno, Carlos Ramirez; Eber Moreno, Yimmi Congo, Juan Zuluaga, Jimer Fory; Larry Angulo, Arley Rodríguez and Angelo Rodríguez. Coach: Alejandro Restrepo.

Valley Independent: Alexis Villa; Matías Fernández, Mateo Carabajal, Agustín García, Beder Caicedo; Jordy Alcivar, Joao Ortiz, Lorenzo Faravelli; Cristian Pellerano, Kevin Rodríguez and Junior Sornoza. Coach: Martin Rodrigo Anselmi.

Referee: Argentine Yael Falcón Pérez, accompanied by Gabriel Chade and Cristian Navarro.

Stadium: Match to be played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium in the city of

Pereira.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

EFE

