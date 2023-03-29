Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Deportivo Pereira, in Copa Libertadores: calendar, time and where to watch matches

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Deportivo Pereira, in Copa Libertadores: calendar, time and where to watch matches


close

National vs. Pereira

National vs. Pereira, in the second leg of the Super League.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

National vs. Pereira, in the second leg of the Super League.

The ‘Matecaña’ box is in Group F.

Deportivo Pereira was installed in Group F of the Copa Libertadores along with Boca Juniors, Colo Colo and Monagas.

This Tuesday, Conmebol delivered the complete fixture with the day and time of the matches, so from now on it can be scheduled with the matecaña in the continental tournament.

Those of Alejandro Restrepo They will start their way in Libertadores as locals before the cacique. On the second day, they will visit La Bombonera.

Pereira’s calendar

Angelo Rodríguez scores the winning goal for Pereira against Cali in Palmaseca.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

date 1
Deportivo Pereira vs Colo Colo
Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
TV: ESPN/Star+

date 2
Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira
Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: La Bombonera
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

date 3
Deportivo Pereira vs Monagas
Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

date 4
Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors
Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
TV: ESPN/Star+

date 5
Monagas vs Deportivo Pereira
Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Monumental de Maturín
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

date 6
Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira
Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Stadium: Monumental
TV: ESPN/Star+

FOOTBALL

