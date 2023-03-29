Deportivo Pereira, in Copa Libertadores: calendar, time and where to watch matches

Deportivo Pereira was installed in Group F of the Copa Libertadores along with Boca Juniors, Colo Colo and Monagas.

This Tuesday, Conmebol delivered the complete fixture with the day and time of the matches, so from now on it can be scheduled with the matecaña in the continental tournament.

Those of Alejandro Restrepo They will start their way in Libertadores as locals before the cacique. On the second day, they will visit La Bombonera.

Pereira’s calendar

Angelo Rodríguez scores the winning goal for Pereira against Cali in Palmaseca. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

date 1

Deportivo Pereira vs Colo Colo

Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

TV: ESPN/Star+

date 2

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Pereira

Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Stadium: La Bombonera

TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+



date 3

Deportivo Pereira vs Monagas

Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

date 4

Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors

Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

TV: ESPN/Star+

date 5

Monagas vs Deportivo Pereira

Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Stadium: Monumental de Maturín

TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+



date 6

Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira

Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Stadium: Monumental

TV: ESPN/Star+

FOOTBALL

