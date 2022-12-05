Sports Pereira It is the only one of the 14 traditional Colombian soccer teams that had never participated in an international tournament organized by Conmebol.

This list is also made up of Millonarios, Santa Fe, Cali, América, Medellín, Nacional, Junior, Magdalena, Tolima, Quindío, Once Caldas, Cúcuta and Bucaramanga, and they are called traditional because they were the ones that participated in the championship between 1966, when Junior reappeared, and 1988, when a new team was accepted, Sporting de Barranquilla.

The times that Pereira was closest to a title

Deportivo Pereira was founded in 1944 and had never reached a two-way final either. He was in several hexagonal finals, like the one in 1974, when he finished third, or octagonal, like in 1982, when he was fighting for the title with América and lost two straight games that took him out of the fight for the Copa Libertadores.

With two relegations on top, in 1997 and 2011, Pereira was slow to return to A. He returned by winning B in 2019 and since then he has remained in the first. Now it has one of the biggest milestones in its history.

With the tie in the first game of the final against Independiente Medellín, Deportivo Pereira managed to qualify for an international tournament for the first time. Now, it will depend on what happens in the return game, on Wednesday, to see which one will play.

If Pereira is champion, he will be in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores together with Nacional. If he does not get the title, he will have a place in the Copa Sudamericana. The 1-1 this Sunday left La Equidad without an international tournament.

This is how the quotas in international tournaments are today

Today, the quotas are distributed as follows: in Libertadores, Nacional (group stage, as champion of the first semester) and Millonarios (preliminary phase, as champion of the Colombia Cup) are fixed.

Medellín will also play this tournament, but it will depend on whether they win the title or not to see where they start from: if they are champions, they go to the group stage and enter Deportes Tolima in the previous phase. If not, it will go to the preliminary instances and leave Vinotinto y oro in the South American.

In South America, fixed, are Junior, Santa Fe and Águilas Doradas. Tolima or Pereira will be the fourth representative.

