Authority collides with rebellion in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. With its titles and history, Palmeiras wants to keep Deportivo Pereira in order, the rookie Colombian club that disobeys the rules imposed by the South American giants in the Copa Libertadores de América.

On the one hand, Palmeiras, the verdão (green), twice champion in the last four years, will reach with his baton what should be one more step in his goal of being the best on the continent. On the other, the Grande Matacaña, who does not bow down to any rival and advances surprisingly in his first historical participation in Libertadores.

At his home, in the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, he will seek to win through good play as he did by leaving clubs like Colo Colo from Chile and Independiente del Valle from Ecuador on the road. And in the group stage, they defeated Boca Juniors at home and almost beat them at La Bombonera, where they led 0-1 until minute 89 and finally lost 2-1 at minute 90 + 9.

Pereira has everything to win after having become the big surprise of the continental tournament. For the quarterfinal duel, a phase that no Colombian team has reached since 2016, when Atlético Nacional was champion, the strategist Alejandro Restrepo will have three reinforcements: left-back Cristian Blanco, midfielder Alejandro Piedrahita and Uruguayan striker Adrián Balboa, who came from Defensor Sporting and scored a double in the 3-0 win in the local league over Jaguares last Saturday.

To these names are added those of other players who have been key in the continental campaign of the coffee team, such as the goalkeeper Aldair Quintana, the veteran central defender Carlos Ramírez, the midfielder Jhonny Vásquez or the winger Jimer Fory.

“We have already been seeing Palmeiras with all the reports from our analysts (…) It is a top team, very well prepared, so we must be in all these details,” Restrepo told the sports channel Win Sports.

And he added: “We are very clear here, with all the footballers, that each step is totally different and that each rival, but especially each game, has to be well prepared.”

To counteract the power of Palmeiras, Restrepo believes in work and preparation. “The challenge will be to know how to counteract that facet that they present of being such a vertical team, so fast, of controlling their wingmen,” added the strategist.

Palmeiras, with ‘champion attitude’

Palmeiras enters the crucial phase for its ambitions. In the round of 16 they eliminated Atlético Mineiro in a match between titans and in the local league they chased the leader Botafogo. From now on, the team must face both competitions with “a champion attitude,” said its coach, Abel Ferreira, at a press conference before traveling to Colombia.

“We know very well what we want, we know the way we work”, added the Portuguese trainer, before praising Pereira: “We are going to face an adversary that is very competitive, very organized. If they are in this round, it is because they have quality. I respect our opponents a lot, we have to do our best, always respect them: we know we are going to have difficulties”, Ferreira conceded.

With AFP and Efe

