Deportivo Pereira does not believe in anyone: they defeated Independiente del Valle

Sports Pereira continues to surprise in the Copa Libertadores. Now they defeated Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, 1-0, in the first leg of the round of 16.

The revelation of the tournament, which had already taken Colo Colo from Chile off the road, ignored the terror instilled by the so-called “Giant Killer” from South America and achieved a new historic result before his audience at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

Deportivo Pereira celebrates a goal in Copa Libertadores. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

A goal from Paraguayan Juan Danilo Santacruz, in the 58th minute, was enough for Matecaña to face the second leg, next Wednesday, with the advantage.

The teams will meet again at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito. The best team at the end of the series in the Ecuadorian capital will meet in the quarterfinals with the winner of the duel between the Brazilians Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Pereira goal! Danilo Santacruz opens the scoring against Independiente del Valle, in a very good counterattack play by the ‘Matecaña’ team, which beats the Ecuadorian team in a great game. Alejandro Restrepo’s team continues to make history. pic.twitter.com/Oe6R5nCVc1 — Julian_Sierra43) August 3, 2023

AFP

