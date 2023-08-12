Deportivo Pereira is experiencing the best moment of its 79-year history. After having finally achieved his first star in the League, he is now enjoying an unprecedented move to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo left out the current champion of the Copa Sudamericana, Independiente del Valle, which they beat 1-0 in Pereira and then he drew a tie from a goal in Quito.

Now, Pereira is preparing to face one of the greats of the continent, Palmeiras, who also won the tournament three times (1999, 2020 and 2021). And there are already schedules for that double game.

💛❤️ This story that we are writing in golden letters is still going on 🏆 We are among the best 8 teams on the continent and we want to keep dreaming ✍🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/4hLTOz4mxL – Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) August 10, 2023

The quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores de América will be played between Tuesday, August 22 and Thursday, August 31, the Conmebol Competitions and Operations Directorate confirmed this Friday.

In addition to Pereira and PalmeirasThe Argentines Boca Juniors and Racing, the Bolívar from Bolivia, the Brazilians Internacional and Fluminense and the Paraguayan Olimpia arrived at this instance.

Schedule of the first legs of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores

Bolivar vs. International

Tuesday August 22

Stadium: Hernando Siles

City: La Paz

Time: 18.00 local time (5 pm in Colombia)

Boca Juniors vs. racing

Wednesday August 23

Stadium: Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera)

City: Buenos Aires

Time: 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m.)

Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras

Wednesday August 23

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

City: Pereira

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Fluminense vs. olympia

Thursday August 24

Stadium: Maracana

City: Rio de Janeiro

Time: 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Colombia)

This is how the quarterfinal second leg matches will be played

International vs. Bolivar

Tuesday August 29

Stadium: Jose Pinheiro Borda

City: Porto Alegre

Time: 7:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. in Colombia)

Racing vs. Boca Juniors

Wednesday August 30

Stadium: President Juan Domingo Perón (Avellaneda Cylinder)

City: Buenos Aires

Time: 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Colombia)

Palmeiras vs. Sports Pereira

Wednesday August 30

Stadium: Allianz Park

City: Sao Paulo

Time: 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Colombia)

Olympia vs. fluminense

Thursday August 31

Stadium: Defenders of Chaco

City: Asuncion

Time: 8:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Colombia).

