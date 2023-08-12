Deportivo Pereira is experiencing the best moment of its 79-year history. After having finally achieved his first star in the League, he is now enjoying an unprecedented move to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.
The team led by Alejandro Restrepo left out the current champion of the Copa Sudamericana, Independiente del Valle, which they beat 1-0 in Pereira and then he drew a tie from a goal in Quito.
Now, Pereira is preparing to face one of the greats of the continent, Palmeiras, who also won the tournament three times (1999, 2020 and 2021). And there are already schedules for that double game.
💛❤️ This story that we are writing in golden letters is still going on 🏆
We are among the best 8 teams on the continent and we want to keep dreaming ✍🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/4hLTOz4mxL
– Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) August 10, 2023
The quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores de América will be played between Tuesday, August 22 and Thursday, August 31, the Conmebol Competitions and Operations Directorate confirmed this Friday.
In addition to Pereira and PalmeirasThe Argentines Boca Juniors and Racing, the Bolívar from Bolivia, the Brazilians Internacional and Fluminense and the Paraguayan Olimpia arrived at this instance.
Schedule of the first legs of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores
Bolivar vs. International
Tuesday August 22
Stadium: Hernando Siles
City: La Paz
Time: 18.00 local time (5 pm in Colombia)
Boca Juniors vs. racing
Wednesday August 23
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera)
City: Buenos Aires
Time: 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m.)
Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras
Wednesday August 23
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
City: Pereira
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Fluminense vs. olympia
Thursday August 24
Stadium: Maracana
City: Rio de Janeiro
Time: 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Colombia)
This is how the quarterfinal second leg matches will be played
International vs. Bolivar
Tuesday August 29
Stadium: Jose Pinheiro Borda
City: Porto Alegre
Time: 7:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. in Colombia)
Racing vs. Boca Juniors
Wednesday August 30
Stadium: President Juan Domingo Perón (Avellaneda Cylinder)
City: Buenos Aires
Time: 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Colombia)
Palmeiras vs. Sports Pereira
Wednesday August 30
Stadium: Allianz Park
City: Sao Paulo
Time: 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Colombia)
Olympia vs. fluminense
Thursday August 31
Stadium: Defenders of Chaco
City: Asuncion
Time: 8:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Colombia).
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
#Deportivo #Pereira #continues #dream #schedules #quarterfinals #Cup
Leave a Reply