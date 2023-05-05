Sports Pereira This Thursday it was baptized as a continental level club by achieving its first victory (2-1) in the history of the Copa Libertadores against Monagas de Venezuela.

The ‘Grande Matecaña’, absolute rookie in the competition, added three points for the first time thanks to a penalty goal by Carlos Ramírez in minute 20 and another by Jilmer Fory in minute 41. Monagas, who discounted with David Martínez (65) , he was the victim of the Group F team closest to his level at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

The Colombians are third in the zone with four points, the same amount that Colo Colo has, which is second, while the Venezuelans are last with one unit. The leader is Boca Juniors, with seven integers.

At the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, the Guerreros del Guarapiche tried to surprise the hosts under the leadership of youth midfielder Andrés ‘Miki’ Romero, who even had the first clear shot with a long-distance shot that demanded goalkeeper Aldair Quintana.

Pereira uncomfortable on the field and with great difficulties to cross the half, found himself with a penalty for a handball in the area of ​​the defender Andrés Ramírez that later, at minute 19, the veteran center-back Carlos Ramírez converted into a goal with a very strong left-footed shot that was impossible to miss. save for the Panamanian Orlando Mosquera.

The goal revived the Colombians who took control of the game and increased the score in a play started by Arley Rodríguez, who stole a ball from the opposite field; he passed through the feet of Angelo Rodríguez, who overflowed and sent a cross, and the ball reached Fory, who defined without much angle and put the ball in the back of the net at 40.

Driven by the Panamanian forward Abdiel Arroyo, the Venezuelans tried to discount in the second stage and played closer and closer to Quintana’s goal. That was how they got the goal at minute 64 in a counterattack in which the youthful Martínez had time to settle outside the area and take a left-footed shot that left the host goalkeeper perplexed, who only saw how the ball entered and could not do much to avoid it. the Venezuelan goal cry.

However, the tie never came and Grande Matecaña took all three points at home. On the fourth day, Monagas will receive Colo Colo on May 23 and a day later Boca Juniors will visit the Hernán Ramírez Villegas

