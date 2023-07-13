The Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia returns to his old ways with the Clausura 2023 Tournament, next Friday, July 14, however, the current champion millionaires will begin the defense of his crown on Saturday July 15 when he visits the sports grass in it Libertad Departmental Stadium.
In the previous semester, The Blue Ballet finished as second in the general table with 38 units, then led the B Group in the quadrangular semifinals. Finally, the ambassadors They met in the grand final against National Athleticdrawing 1-1 on aggregate, but emerging unscathed in a penalty shootout to clinch their sixteenth title.
On the other hand, the Tricolor Force he was eighth in the general table with 29 points to advance to the home run semifinals, however, he finished as third in the Group A with one win, three draws and two losses.
Date: Saturday, July 15
location: Pasto, Narino
Stadium: Departmental Freedom
Schedule: 20:20 hours
Referee: to designate
Channel: Win Sports+
online streaming:WinSports
GRASS: 0 wins
millionaires: 4 wins
TIES: 1 draw
GRASS:PGPEEE
millionaires: GEGPP
For this semester, the coffee monarch suffered the casualties of the striker Luis Carlos Ruiz and the right side israel albasince the first decided to retire at 36 years of age, while the second joined the ranks of the Grass, so you will be reunited with your former teammates quickly. Likewise, the only discharge was the return of Diego Abadíawho returned from Strength of the First Category B.
The technician Alberto Gamero He referred to the options of new players in the market: “We haven’t even had time to sit down, the important thing is that we have the complete team. Alba and Luis came out, otherwise we are complete. We are not desperate to bring just to bring, we always have to be moderate. Today we have a complete team to fight the League. Offers have not reached the club, pure speculation. They are involved in this tournament, in this roster, we have not thought about that. Here what is required is to have the complete team, plus what they play “.
Goalie: Juan Moreno
defenses: Jorge Arias, Andres Llinas, Omar Bertel, Elvis Perlaza
midfielders: Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega, David Silva
strikers: Leo Castro, Jader Valencia, Daniel Catano
substitutes: Beckham Castro, Juan Pereira, Fernando Uribe, Larry Vázquez, Alex Moreno, Jonathan González, Andrés Murillo
As mentioned, the volcanic discharged to israel albabut that was not all, they made a notable change in their squad, since they arrived Gustavo Britos, Ederson Cabezas, Oscar Vallecilla, John Fredy Valencia, Yosimarc Torres, Duvan Balceirothe Venezuelan jesus quintero and Michelle Ramos. At the same time, they said goodbye billy maple, yeison toulouse, Matheo Castaño, Joffre Escobar, alvaro montano, Christian Tovar, matthew garavito, Andres Cabezas and Felipe Ordonez.
The technician Flabio Torres He also commented on the changes in his squad: “The Edwar López thing is getting out of hand because the contract ended. Adrián Estacio should have been here in the preseason. There are issues of a transfer nature, of interests of other teams, but I am not the right person to handle that part. Jesús Quintero, we reviewed him and we like his youth and his football, let’s hope he adapts quickly; Yosimarc plays well; I have seen little of Duván Balceiro, we are reviewing him, we are going to have to work hard with him in the physical part and we are getting to know him little by little. We have followed Freddy Valencia, they have told us well about him, his arrival has been difficult because he is adapting to the altitude ”.
Goalie: Diego Martinez
defenses: Jesús Figueroa, Jerson Malagón, Christian Mafla, Yilson Rosales
midfielders: Juan Roa, Johan Caicedo, Johan Campaña
strikers: Darwin Lopez, Daniel Moreno, Gustavo Britos
substitutes: Matheo Gomez, Duvan Riascos, Didier Pino, Ederson Cabezas, Oscar Vallecilla, Yosimarc Torres, Michell Ramos.
Deportivo Pasto 0-2 Millionaires
