This Saturday, May 20, the first confrontation of the semifinal home runs of Group A of the First A category of Colombian football between sports grass and the National Athletic, teams that are among the first eight places in the classification.
He sports grass It is in the eighth place of the general table with 29 units; Meanwhile he National Athletic is the third in the table with 35 points, both qualified and are part of Group A.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Where can you watch Deportivo Pasto vs Atlético Nacional in Mexico?
Channel: no transmission.
streaming: Fanatiz Mexico and ViX+.
Channel: RCN.
streaming: WinSports+.
sports grass: 0 wins.
National Athletic: 3 wins.
Tie: 2 draws.
sports grass: VEDV E.
National Athletic: VDVD E.
He sports grass He entered the home runs of the semifinals, after winning his last match 2-1 against the Envigado.
Deportivo Pasto Lineup: heads; Garcia, Tovar, Malagon, Mafia; Caicedo, Roa; Moreno, Campaign, Lopez and Hidalgo.
Banking: David Rosales; Camilo Ayala, Joffre Escobar,
National Athletic He will also be part of Group A of the home runs along with Golden Eagles, Millionaires and Grass.
National Athletic Lineup: Wed; Roman, Castro, Zapata, Banguero; Palacios, Deossa; Candelo, Barrera, Jader and Duque.
Banking: J. Duque, Francisco da Costa, Juan Pablo Torres, Sergio Mosquera, Brahian Palacios, Harlen Castillo.
The purslane team is having a better tournament than the sports grassbut despite this, the meeting can be balanced to either side, and it is that, in addition, the Sports will have the home team in their favor, however, it may be a game for a tie between both teams.
Deportivo Pasto 1-1 Atlético.
