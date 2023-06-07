After concluding the regular phase of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League, the semifinal homers began and more than half of the dates have already been played to meet the two finalists. Just this Saturday June 10 the sports grass welcomes Águilas golden in it Libertad Departmental Stadium for Date 5 of Group A.
The Tricolor Force comes from having suffered a defeat against Oil Alliance for the minimum of Leonardo Saldana at minute 71 in the Daniel Villa Zapata Stadium. The Nariño team marches in the third place of the Group A with three points, clinging to any chance of being a finalist.
In the same way, those from Rionegro also come from having fallen against National Athletic for the minimum of dorlan paboneven when the purslane they were left with ten men for the expulsion of Danovis Banguero. The Antioquia group has only one unit and it is already eliminated.
Date: Saturday, June 10
Location: Pasto, Narino
Stadium: Departmental Freedom
Schedule: 7:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
GRASS: 1 win
GOLDEN EAGLES: 1 win
TIES: 3 draws
GRASS: PEEEG
GOLDEN EAGLES: PPEPG
Since last week the technician Flabio Torres he accepted the concern they had about not winning the home run, however, hope is the last to die. Despite the difficulty that exists for them to reach the final, they must first beat Eagles and then there is a tie between Oil Alliance and National Athletic. Likewise, on the last date it must exceed the purslane and wait for the Aurinegros to fall to the golden team. The strategist said that they will not give up and will surely go all out to hold on to the mathematical possibilities.
Goalie: Diego Martinez Marin
defenses: Jesus Figueroa, Cristian Tovar, Yilson Rosales, Christian Mafla
midfielders: Juan Roa, Didier Pino, Edwar Lopez, Daniel Moreno
strikers: Darwin Lopez, Adrian Estacio
substitutes: Joffre Escobar, Billy Arce, Johan Campaña, Víctor Cabezas, Jerso Malagón, Johan Caicedo, Santiago Gómez
The Antioquia team is eliminated. For this reason, there is already talk of possible casualties and it is that the Junior from Barranquilla want to Jesson Quinones. However, the price of the defender is very high, since the golds ask for two million dollars. The defender is 25 years old and has been at the club for four seasons, although he is also interested in other teams in the league and even in Mexican soccer.
Goalie: Jose Contreras
defenses: Sebastián Rodríguez, Jean Pestaña, Óscar Hernández, Mateo Puerta
midfielders: Jesus Rivas, Jose Leudo, Jean Pineda
strikers: Marco Perez, Alex Castro, Fredy Salazar
substitutes: Jorge Rengifo, Auli Oliveros, Jean Franco, Johan Caballero, Diego Valdes, Hayen Palacios, Juan Valencia
Deportivo Pasto 1-1 Golden Eagles
