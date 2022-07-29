One of the most curious and strange sanctions that have occurred in the history of Colombian soccer was announced this Thursdaywhen the bulletin of the Championship Disciplinary Committee was issued.

On Saturday, Unión Magdalena beat Deportivo Pasto 1-2 to reach 10 points, become the leader of the 2022-II League and take a breather in their fight to avoid their return to the second division.

The dog that interrupted the match between Pasto and Unión Magdalena



The game was suspended in the 85th minute, when a dog entered the field of the Libertad stadium and started running on it.

More than five minutes were needed to catch the animal and remove it from the field of play, while Deportivo Pasto was desperate for not getting the equality that would keep it as the leader of the championship.

Incredibly, the Disciplinary Committee of the championship opened an investigation against Deportivo Pasto for an alleged violation of the Code: “To the club that, without the authorization of the organizer of the tournament or without just cause accepted by the referee, modifies the official schedule of the match, delays its start or continuation or does not appear in a timely manner for the protocol acts”.

This is how the Committee argued the sanction against Deportivo Pasto

According to the committee, Pasto is responsible for what happened: “The Club was already fully aware that a sector of the stadium was vulnerable to the entry of animals, without measures having been taken around this sector in particular and thus avoiding situations such as the one reported by the referee,” says the resolution. .

“Guaranteeing that these interruptions do not take place in the process of professional soccer matches is an obligation of the clubs that officiate as locals,” adds the committee, and concludes: “This type of episode is not well received by the not be presentable or acceptable, since they affect the image and seriousness of the official competitions organized by Dimayor”.

For this reason, the Disciplinary Committee applied the minimum penalty established by the Code in this type of action: a fine of five monthly minimum wages, that is, five million pesos.

Pasto has the right to appeal for reconsideration. It will be necessary to see if a dog enters the field again in the Libertad stadium and they apply recidivism…

SPORTS