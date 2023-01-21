Deportivo Pasto cries out to Petro for help for delegation trapped in Peru

sports grass He lives a complex panorama because he was trapped in Peru, where intense social protests are taking place and where there are daily clashes between the local police and protesters.

The 31-member delegation traveled to Peru to play two preseason friendlies against Melgar and Binational ahead of the start of the 2023 BetPlay League season.

After the friendly matches, the team encountered public order difficulties, which prevented it from returning to the country due to the closure of airports and highways.

outcry to the government

Pasto is currently in the city of Arequipa and they are asking the Colombian government to intercede so they can return as soon as possible.

This Saturday, in a trill, the club spoke directly to the president Gustavo Petro. “We make a respectful call to Dr. @petrogustavo, @CancilleriaCol, @MinDeporteCol to manage the prompt return of our delegation who are on hold in Peruvian territory after the social demonstrations that took place in this country,” Pasto says in his trill.

The protests began after the removal and arrest of the president Pedro Castillo on December 7 after he tried to dissolve the right-wing-controlled Parliament, which was about to remove him from power for alleged corruption.

The leftist Castillo, a former rural teacher of indigenous origin, was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, whose government imposed a state of emergency over protests in a third of the country’s regions and the capital.

The crisis also reflects the huge social gap that exists between the capital and the poor provinces that support Castillo, of indigenous origin, and who saw in his election a form of revenge against Lima’s contempt.

PABLO ROMERO WITH AFP

