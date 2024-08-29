Junior de Barranquilla stumbled again, this time in the Betplay League against a very dedicated Deportivo Pasto that revealed the worst image of a team that seems to have no fixed direction in the Colombian tournament.

The Volcánicos defeated the Barranquilla team 1-0 at the Estadio Departamental Libertad in the postponed match of the 5th round of the Colombian league. A penalty goal in the second half was vital to overcome the resistance of Santiago Mele, who was the great figure of the game.

The match started very lively with chances for both sides. Junior was the first to try from mid-distance and Pasto responded with an unbeatable goal chance for Gustavo Torres, who fired a powerful right-footed shot, but found a huge Mele.

The match went from less to more, the game became more stable as the minutes passed, the visitors were focused on defense and tried to get around the rival weapon with their offensive weapons. And with a mixed team.

For the second half, Deportivo Pasto came out more determined to win, but once again found a Uruguayan goalkeeper who saved everything thrown at him. Until the hour mark he was the savior of a Junior team that lacked ideas.

In the 67th minute, a naivety by Howell Mena in the area was sanctioned as a penalty in favor of Pasto by referee Andrés Rojas, who did not hesitate for a single second about the foul against Daniel Moreno.

The affected player took charge of the execution, and with a powerful shot, crossed and at ground level, he overcame the resistance of the rival goalkeeper who did not reach the ball in what was the only goal of the night.

Deportivo Pasto was closer to the second goal on the cold Nariño night than Junior was to the equalizer. Minutes later, Diego Chávez hit the post with a shot that made the Tiburón goal tremble.

A narrow victory for Pasto, who needed the three points to breathe in the Betplay League and move away from the bottom of the table. Junior returns to Barranquilla empty-handed and with many unknowns about the football shown at Libertad.