FC Barcelona makes its debut this Wednesday in the Copa del Rey and does so by facing Linares Deportivo in the round of 32. The Cup has already played several rounds in this edition but let us remember that the teams of the Spanish Super Cup, including Barça, enter directly into this tie.
The match between these two teams will be an unprecedented duel to date. Linares Deportivo have faced Barcelona B but they have never faced the first team.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Linares Deportivo – FC Barcelona? The game will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Linarejos in Linares, Jaén, with a capacity to house 10,000 although it will not be full due to prevention measures against Covid-19, among which is the reduction of capacity in outdoor events up to 75% of the total.
When and what time is Linares Deportivo – FC Barcelona? The match will be played on Three Kings’ Eve, on Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Spain (12:30 p.m. in Mexico and 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which tv channel can I watch Linares Deportivo – FC Barcelona? In Spain it can be seen on DAZN 1. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports
Where can I watch Linares Deportivo – FC Barcelona online? In Spain it can be seen online through DAZN and Movistar +. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports App and directvsports.com. And in the United States on ESPN + and ESPN App.
LAST NEWS
Linares Deportivo
Linares Deportivo is a club founded in 2009 and currently plays in group II of the RFEF First Division, the third category of Spanish football. The Jaen team eliminated Nástic in the first round of the Cup in the penalty shoot-out and in the second round they already left out a First Division team, Alavés after winning 2-1 with goals from Etxaniz and Vallina.
For Linares this will be the first game of the year since the competition in Primera RFEF does not begin until January 8. The Andalusians closed 2021 with a 4-0 victory against Sevilla Atlético.
FC Barcelona
This will be Barcelona’s first match with the Copa del Rey 2021/2022. Xavi’s men have started the new year with a victory against Mallorca (0-1) thanks to a goal from Luuk de Jong.
The Barcelona infirmary continues to be full of injured and positive for Covid. Sergiño Dest, Dembélé, Coutinho, Abde, Gavi and Balde were positive and as long as they do not present two negative CRP they will be low. In addition, Nico, Mingueza, Pedri Bratihwaite, Ansu Fati and Depay are in the final phase of their recovery processes, while Sergi Roberto and Ferran Torres will be out due to injury. The good news is that Xavi will recover Jordi Alba and Dani Alves who have tested negative. The Brazilian could have his first minutes as a Barça player in this second stage at the club.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Linares Deportivo: Brimah; Perejón, Lara Jiménez, Josema, Miguel Marín; Sanchidrián, Expósito, Meléndez, Carnicer; Etxaniz and Vallina
FC Barcelona: Net; Eric García, Piqué, Araujo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig; Jutglá, Akhomacg and Luuk de Jong
FORECAST 90min
No matter how many casualties Barcelona has and even if it is not at its best, it is the great favorite to go to the next round. In fact, everything that is not a Barça victory in the 90 minutes will be a surprise. Linares already gave the bell against Alavés and although in all editions there is usually a giant killer, it seems very complicated that the Andalusian team can be in the second round.
Result: Lines 1-3 FC Barcelona
