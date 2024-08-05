Through a statement published in the early hours of August 5, after the Betplay League final, The People’s Team SA officially announced the termination of the contract of Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) coach, Alfredo Arias, and his coaching staff. This decision brings to an end a period during which the club made significant sporting progress.

According to the criteria of

The decision to end the employment relationship with Arias was announced after DIM lost to Deportivo Cali (DCA) at the Monumental stadium in Palmaseca.

The match ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the team from the valley.with goals from Jonathan Marulanda (minute 45+4) and Freddy Montero in extra time (minute 90+1).

Since the Antioquian team failed to score any goals, Deportivo Cali (DCA) was placed in 112th place in the relegation table. In contrast to Independiente Medellín (DIM), which left the competition to become the winner of Liga BetPlay Dimayor, it finished in 170th place.

The statement from the ‘People’s Team SA’

Independent Sports Club of Medellin. Photo:X: @DIM_Oficial Share

In the announcement, the team expressed its gratitude to Alfredo Arias, Ignacio Berriel (physical trainer) and Francisco Nájera (technical assistant) for his dedication and professionalism during his time on the team.

It was highlighted that, under the direction of Arias and his technical team, DIM reached the final of the BetPlay Dimayor League in the second half of 2023. What not He secured a place in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024 but, as stated, it also demonstrated the team’s potential to compete at an international level.

Following the completion of these contracts The team prepares for a new stage and new challenges. So that, In the next few days, the club will announce who will be the new coach. in charge of leading the first team.

The reaction of the fans

Arias’ departure was also announced through the official account of Deportivo Independiente Medellín on the social network X del, where through a controversial thread the fans expressed and commented on their opinion on the coach’s departure.

Opinions were divided: Some considered the club’s decision to be correct, while others argued that taking such a large measure in the middle of the tournament was not the most appropriate, even calling it an improvised decision.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS