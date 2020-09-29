To the Sports You have six days left to complete your template before the market closes. Not that sports management has much to do, but it is true that the final touches can make a difference. Before the deadline for registering footballers ends on Monday, the A Coruña club hopes to have a central signed and that, as Fernando Vidal pointed out, some white blackbird to put the icing on the ambitious promotion project.

The priority is to shore up the defense. Somma’s departure has disrupted the plans of Richard Barral, who already believed that plot was complete. Now the market is combed against the clock to find a companion of guarantees in the axis of the rear for Mujaid and Borja Granero. Bergantiños, who already finished last season as a center-back, can lend a hand, but Vázquez wants another specialist on the squad.

And with the two free chips that would remain, one senior and one sub-23, the market opportunity is sought for the other area. In the Plaza de Pontevedra they are satisfied with the continuity of Beauvue and the signings of Rui Costa or Miku, but They also know that there is never any excess gunpowder or imagination in attack. The club will keep an eye on all higher category discards to see if it can fish some offensive talent that gives the definitive leap in quality. Although they will not sign for filling. If nothing appears to improve what is already on the staff, we will wait for the winter market.

A plan B in case Keko decides to leave

Richard Barral also knows that he has to follow closely Keko Gontán’s situation. Because in the Depor they have counted all the summer and they count on him to stay, but the Madrid native is still pending to make a decision after he received an important offer from abroad. If he leaves, the club should be compulsory in the bands and they are already working on that possible scenario.