Once the competition system and the calendar are known, and with tangible dates to set a goal at the end of the preparation, Deportivo begins to shape the central part of the preseason. It is true that the blue and white team has been training for several weeks, but it has not been until now when Fernando Vazquez he has raised the pace and added double sessions to try to fine-tune his squad.

The herculino club has also closed the first friendlies. Beyond the test carried out last week against Fabril, the blue and white team will debut next Wednesday in Abegondo receiving the Third Division Estradense. In the absence of new meetings, the next would be on Saturday October 3 against Bergantiños, also from the Galician third, although in this case it would be Depor who would travel to play in Carballo.

Pending the presence of the public in the stands

For these two trials, Fernando Vázquez will already have practically his entire staff at his disposal. Nacho González has already placed himself at your service and Rui Costa will arrive shortly. What is not so clear is whether they will be open to the public. Bergantiños announced that they are working so that there may be a presence of fans in As Eiroas, while it seems difficult for fans to access Abegondo, since the facilities have been closed to anyone outside the club since the pandemic began.