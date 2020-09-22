He Sports He’s a few hours away from his first pre-season rehearsal and Fernando Vazquez he already knows that he will come to him very conditioned in defense. The sports management had acted quickly and the coach had planned to arrive with practically all the available staff, but several setbacks have weakened the rear considerably, so the coach will arrive at the duel with Estradense (Wednesday, 7:00 p.m.) right from the centrals.

The sudden contractual disagreement with Somma, who for the second day in a row did not train with the team and is more outside than inside, and Mujaid’s injury, who has been on the sidelines for several days due to muscular discomfort, will make Vázquez have to pull Alex again Bergantiños as central. The captain leaves with options to fill that role during the season, accompanied by a Borja Granero that will make his debut as a sportsman.

The duel will be a good opportunity to see the rest of the Blue and Whites’ reinforcements as well. Because most have been under the technician’s orders for several weeks and there will be minutes for the Carlos Abad, Lara or Nacho González, among others. To see Borges, who is already in A Coruña, we will have to wait. It will also be interesting to see what role the youth players play in this first preseason test.

Valladolid Promises, a new preparation rival

The A Coruña club continues to draw up its friendly calendar and this Tuesday confirmed the fourth on the list. On October 10, Valladolid Promises will be measured in Bembibre (León), in a preparation match that will raise the demands as it is a duel against a rival from the same group in Segunda B, although from the other subgroup.