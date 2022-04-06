Guamúchil.- The undefeated in the Junior category A El Descanso Butcher Cup inside the Municipal Soccer Tournament in its Harry Arthur Patterson Martinez edition. Sports Chuy Higuera did the homage scoring 5-0 and ending the winning streak of Prado, FC, in actions of the fifth day.

Mariano Camacho and Mauro Quintero lead the attack with a couple of annotations. Angel Acosta close the cueriza with one. In this way, the Chuy Higuera troop and the representative of Prado Bonito they now share the overall top with 12 points, product of four victories in exchange for a setback. In another result from last day, Infantes-Tacos Roswin achieved their third victory by beating Rosca-FC-Mike Higuera Training Center 5-2. Juan López dispatched himself with three goals, and David Luque and Mario Rodríguez did one. Rosca, FC has not been able to win and is down the table with just two units.

On the other hand, Deportivo Carlo Mario-AS Inox also scored their third victory beating Cross Army 3-2, thanks to two goals from Miguel Heredia and one from Luis Heredia.

For the defeated Diego Rocha moves the nets a couple of times. The pending clash between PintuSayer and Food Service-Cremería Toñita is played today at 7:00 p.m. on the San Pedro court.

At the moment, in individual scoring, Erick Zepeda (Cross Army) and Elías López (Prado, FC) are the leading scorers, with eight goals each. They are closely followed, with five, by Sebastián Salazar, Pablo Castro and Juan López.

Today the sixth day opens, and Prado, FC faces Deportivo Carlo Mario at 8:00 p.m. in Tultita. Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in Annex 2 you can see the faces of Rosca, FC and Deportivo Chuy Higuera. For its part, on Friday at 6:00 p.m., with the Coloso del Dique frame, the faces are seen, at the close of the day, Infantes-Tacos Roswin and PintuSayer.