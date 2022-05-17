Deportivo Cali ended the illusions of Millonarios in the Women’s League. With Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Palmaseca, the Colombian champion is still in the race for a new title and is already in the semifinals.

John Albert Ortiz’s team struggled to achieve the final goal, but kept their cool and made it to the semi-finals of the tournament 3-2 on aggregate.

Millionaires got excited about the classification very early

Very early on, the ambassadors managed to partially even the quarterfinal series: Four minutes later, after a recovery by Ivonne Chacón in the opposite field, Ledys Calvo, from mid-range, took a shot to score the 0-1 partial and 2-2 on aggregate.

Cali continued to advance, trying to take the lead again through passing sequences with Tatiana Ariza, Paula Medina and Farlyn Caicedo, but they didn’t have the depth to leave the forwards in front of goal, while Millonarios kept the defensive security. and took advantage of the counterattack options.

(You may be interested: Falcao supported the protest of the Colombian players)

In the 62nd minute, Deportivo Cali managed to tie the game after a good collective play in which Linda Caicedo made a creeping center to the second post, where Tatiana Ariza appeared and to push her and score the partial 1-1.

In the final minutes, Cali managed to control Millonarios’ attacks with good possession of the ball and even had opportunities to extend the lead.

This is how the other quarterfinal series go

Cali’s rival will come out of the duel between Santa Fe and Llaneros. Las Leonas won the first leg 0-6 in Villavicencio and will close the series in El Campín, this Wednesday in El Campín (8 pm, with signal from Win Sports).

(In other news: Byron Castillo, from Ecuador, on whether he is Colombian: ‘I knew it was going to come out’)

This Wednesday the other two quarterfinal series will also be defined. At 5:45 in the afternoon, America will receive Junior, which he beat 2-4 on Sunday in Barranquilla. That match will be seen on Win Sports +.



For his part, Pereira will defend at the Atanasio Girardot the advantage he achieved in the first leg against Medellín: 1-0. The game will start at 7 pm and will not be shown on television.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15