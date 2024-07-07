An exciting final day in Group B of the Women’s League semi-finals gave Deportivo Cali qualification to the grand final, in which they will face Independiente Santa Fe.

According to the criteria of

Cali defeated Llaneros 0-1 and obtained the spot by goal difference, after tying 12 points with Millonarios, who defeated América 2-3.

For 74 minutes of play, América was qualified for the grand final. The first two halves, in Palmira and Yopal, ended in a goalless draw. These results gave them a place because there was a three-way tie in points and with that, they had the sporting advantage of being the top seed in Group B.

América seemed to secure a place in the final with a goal by Tatiana Castañeda in the 48th minute, after a service by Mariana Zamorano. Winning did not depend on anything else. Three minutes later, Tatiana Ariza tied the score for Millonarios, but the 0-0 in Yopal kept everything the same.

Then came 15 frantic minutes. While in Yopal there was a penalty in favor of Cali, América took care of itself and made it 2-1, through Daniela Rodríguez, at 66. Almost at the same time, Kelly Ibargüen scored 0-1 for the greens.

Millonarios beat América 2-3, but it was not enough to qualify for the final of the Women’s League. Photo:@MillosFcFem Share

But then, at 74, a serious error by goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo, who left a rebound in the area, allowed Kena Romero to tie the game for Millonarios. That 2-2 gave Cali the qualification.

Millonarios needed to score two more goals, or at least one to win and another for Llaneros to qualify. They got the 2-3 with a goal from Tatiana Ariza. And in the extra time, they had the goal that qualified them. Incredibly, Kena Romero, facing the empty goal, shot it wide.

This is how the final of the women’s league will be played

Santa Fe had secured its spot one match in advance and will close the final at home, due to reclassification. This Sunday it plays its last game of the quadrangular, against Nacional in Medellín.

The first leg will be played in Palmaseca and the return leg at the Municipal de Chía, as the El Campín and Techo stadiums are not available as they are the venues for the Women’s U-20 World Cup.

SPORTS