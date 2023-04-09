For many years, Deportivo Cali was the club to show off in Colombian soccer. Own stadium and sports and social venue, a large number of members and a good organization. Today, the club is shipwrecked, and not only in sports.

The team is experiencing a terrible moment for the team in the League: it is last in the standings and with a real threat in terms of relegation. The situation even led coach Jorge Luis Pinto to cry to tears in defense of his players.

The impotence that Jorge Luis Pinto has been reflecting for several games ended up exploding today when his voice broke at the press conference.

This Saturday, with favorable results to move away from the red zone, Deportivo Cali could not beat La Equidad, the penultimate in the table. They drew 0-0 and missed a penalty in stoppage time. The outlook is increasingly complicated.

The road to administrative debacle

The sporting situation is just the reflection of an administration that was shipwrecked and in which debts threaten the existence of the club.

Cali’s liabilities quadrupled in five years. In the balance of 2017 it was 24,000 million pesos. Today it exceeds 100,000 million. Since then, four presidents have passed: Álvaro Martínez (who had been here since 2013 and left office in November 2017), Juan Fernando Mejía (who left in 2019 for the Executive Committee of the Federation), Marco Caicedo (2019-2022) and Luis Fernando Ore.

“Cali has around 150,000 million in assets, the headquarters, the stadium, but the serious thing is that the club is illiquid, when you owe the players, you owe the employees, it’s complex. That does not allow the sporting situation to improve”, said the former president of the club Fernando Marín, in a chat with El corrillo de Mao.

The partners had already been denouncing the issue. “Between 2020 and 2021 alone, the club’s assets deteriorated by more than 35% despite the robust or significant income obtained from player transfers,” says an open letter sent by a group of club members.

Cali’s biggest transfers since 2017 Photo: Infographic WEATHER

The mismanagement of some debts is the main cause of the serious economic and administrative crisis. “There are two charges that are really killing us, which is that of the Dian and UGPP (Pension and Parafiscal Management Unit). With 33% interest, in three years we doubled the debt,” Mena told Los dueños del ballón Cali in August of last year.

Mena announced, in January of this year, an agreement with Dian, which was publicly denied by the entity. “@AsoDeporCali no official of @DIANColombia can reduce interest or forgive debts to a taxpayer autonomously,” the entity published on Twitter.





“The tax reform (Law 2277 of 2022) established special conditions to which many people have accepted since December 13, 2022. The term to receive these benefits in interest and terms expires on June 30. Do not miss the opportunity to catch up on your obligations with @DIANColombia ”, he added.

Cali continues in search of solutions

15 days ago, in the club’s assembly, it was approved that members pay three extraordinary fees to give the club liquidity. In addition, it was decided to carry out a forensic audit to determine how and who led Cali to this crisis.

The most serious thing is that Cali will have to lend a hand to its heritage. “We have to change the statutes, we have to be a Deportivo Cali that does not depend on society, but on a large portfolio. Cali must be sold and at least 80 percent must be sold. The other 20 percent is what the club represents so that members continue to have their ticket, their sauna, their pool, their club,” Mena told RCN’s Supercombo.

The stadium of Deportivo Cali

It has even been considered selling one of the pride of the club, the Palmaseca stadium. Last year he had already proposed to transfer a lot next to the stage to a trust to make a park. Now the sale would be complete, but with a mess that entangles the panorama: it would be necessary to negotiate partner by partner, referring to those who own the suites.

On its website, the club put up for sale some solidarity bonds, with values ​​ranging between 10,000 and one million pesos. But the underlying problem is still latent.

“Last year’s profit and loss statement in Cali was positive for 1,500 million, but almost 100,000 million are still owed according to what the balance sheet shows,” Mena assured Zona Libre de Humo. The issue of the possible decline is not the cause, but rather the consequence of a crisis that is not yet known if it has bottomed out.

