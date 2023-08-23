A new edition of the Clásico Añejo will take place this weekend. The duel between Sports Cali and Millonaries FC It is one of the oldest rivalries in all of Colombian soccer..
Millionaires has not had the expected start in the Clausura 2023 of the Dimayor Betplay League: The Ambassadors come to this duel in ninth place in the general table, after having achieved two victories, two draws and two defeats.
Deportivo Cali arrives at this classic in the doldrums after adding just one win, one draw and two losses at the start of the season.
You can see the game through the signal WinSports+.
Goalie: J. Wallens.
Defending: J. Franco, L. Haquin, G. Mera, O. Acosta.
Half: G. Cabezas, K. Salazar.
Lead: A. Arroyo, J. Córdoba, T. Gutiérrez, L. Sandoval.
It seems that Deportivo Cali is moving away from relegation this season. However, the situation for the ‘sugar growers’ looks complex for 2024, since they will start in the penultimate place in the table, only above the recently promoted team.
In Colombia, the two teams with the worst percentage during the last three years of the competition are relegated.
It seems that Atlético Huila and Unión Magdalena will be the teams that lose the category.
Goalie: A. Montero
Defending: O. Bertel, J. Vargas, A. Llinás, S. Navarro de la Cruz.
Half: D. Giraldo, L. Vasquez, D. Silva
Lead: D. Ruiz, D. Cataño, L. Castro.
According to the most recent reports, some Millonarios players will be considered to play the Conmebol qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The coach Néstor Lorenzo is making the call and among the elements summoned would be Leonardo Castro, Andrés Llinás and Álvaro Montero.
Deportivo Cali 1-2 Millionaires
