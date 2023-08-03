This Sunday, August 6, the Deportivo Cali receives the National Athletic in it Cali Sports Stadium for Date 4 of the Completion 2023 Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League from Colombia.
He Sugar Bowl comes from an unfortunate 4-0 win against Once Caldas in it Palogrande Stadiumafter double of billy maple and targets of Dayro Moreno and valencia. Behind this, The dean He is fourteenth in the table with three points.
With respect to Paisa Greencomes from beating 2-1 to jaguars of cordoba in it Atanasio Girardot Stadiumafter the notes of John Duke and Jayder Asprilla. In this way, the purslane They are sixth with four units.
When? Sunday, August 6
Place: Cali, Colombia
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
Schedule: 5:10 p.m.
The meeting will be broadcast from the application WinSports+.
Seeking to have variants and important players that contribute to the current roster, the sugar team will have the possibility of hiring an international reinforcement within days of closing the transfer market. The technician jamie de la pava He has made it clear to the directives that he wants one more goalkeeper to lead that initial scheme and although Johan Wallens He has done well, the coaching staff has made their wish clear. Given this, Cali I would already have chosen that longed-for goalkeeper and it is the Panamanian Orlando Mosquerawho is international with his team, and also had the chance to play in the final of the Gold Cup 2023 versus Mexico. His last team was the Monagas from Venezuela, who played this year Libertadores Cup.
Journalist Alfonso Morales He assured that there is already an agreement for him to sign and be presented, however, details would be lacking to close the economic issue.
Goalie: Johan Wallens
defenses: Jefferson Díaz, German Mera, Brayan Montaño, Aldair Gutiérrez
midfielders: Kevin Salazar, Edwin Castro, Adrian Parra
strikers: Andres Arroyo, Duvan Mina, Gustavo Ramirez
substitutes: Luis Sandoval, Jean Cruz, Edgard Camargo, Juan Córdoba, Gian Cabezas, Alejandro Rodríguez, Luis Haquin
In the prelude to the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup, the green country managed to close the incorporation of Robert Mejia. On their social networks, the team showed images of the 22-year-old midfielder doing the medical check-up already wearing his new team’s clothing.
According to local media information, National reached a verbal agreement with the Giresunspor from Türkiye for the footballer to be loaned out for a season. The agreement would include a purchase option, although the amount of it was not disclosed. Mejiafrom past to Once Caldaswill try to compensate the departure of sebastian gomezwho said goodbye to the club on Tuesday and was presented as a new reinforcement of the Coritiba from Brazil.
This same Thursday, the current runner-up will receive the Argentinian Racing for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup in it Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium.
Goalie:Harlen Castillo
defenses: Jhon Duque, Sergio Mosquera, Andrés Salazar, Edier Ocampo
midfielders: Nelson Deossa, Cristian Castro, Brahian Palacios
strikers: Maximiliano Cantera, Tomás Ángel, Óscar Perea
substitutes: Samuel Velasquez, Jader Barbosa, Juan Torres, Jayder Asprilla, Jhon Solis, Luis Marquinez, Juan Arias
Deportivo Cali 2-2 Atletico Nacional
