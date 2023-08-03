Journalist Alfonso Morales He assured that there is already an agreement for him to sign and be presented, however, details would be lacking to close the economic issue.

Orlando Mosquera (28) 🇵🇦, sign for 1 year with purchase option until June 30, 2024 with @AsoDeporCaliyou must arrive tomorrow (at night) in Cali, take exams on Friday and register it with Dimayor ✍🏼. pic.twitter.com/iVVtmOGBqI — Alfonso Morales Movilla (@PonchoMorales85) August 3, 2023

According to local media information, National reached a verbal agreement with the Giresunspor from Türkiye for the footballer to be loaned out for a season. The agreement would include a purchase option, although the amount of it was not disclosed. Mejiafrom past to Once Caldaswill try to compensate the departure of sebastian gomezwho said goodbye to the club on Tuesday and was presented as a new reinforcement of the Coritiba from Brazil.

This same Thursday, the current runner-up will receive the Argentinian Racing for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup in it Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium.

The former Once Caldas player, Robert Mejía, presented medical examinations with Nacional Information taken from: National

Photo taken from: National pic.twitter.com/oP7v9NXQOQ – Sebas Salazar (@SebasSalazarV) August 3, 2023