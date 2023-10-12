This Sunday, October 15, the Classic Vallecaucano between Deportivo Cali and Cali America in it Monumental Stadium from Palmasecain the corresponding duel of Matchday 17 of the 2023 Completion Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia.
He Sugar Bowl comes from adding three points at home by winning 2-0 against Sports Tolima with doublet of Luis Sandovalwith which, it is in seventh place in the general table with 23 points.
On the other hand, The Red Devils Went to Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium to hit 2-4 at Deportivo Pereira through the annotations of Jader Quiñones, Adrian Ramos, Victor Ibarbo and Cristian Barrios. Thanks to this, they are second in the table with 29 units.
When? Sunday, October 15
Place: Cali, Colombia
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
Schedule: 5:10 p.m. (Mexico) 6:10 p.m. (Colombia)
For more news about Colombian soccer
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
He Sugar Bowl They have been accumulating bad results for several seasons, to the point that they run the risk of being relegated to the second category, however, in recent months their situation has improved and now they even have the option of qualifying for the semi-final quadrangles.
Just on the topic of classification, John Vasquez assured for the radio program RCN Super Combo that if they fail to qualify this semester it would put an end to their time with the Valle del Cauca team.
“Today I say it publicly here, if I don’t join Cali at eight, I’ll leave. I can’t keep failing anymore. Cali is a historic team, it is a great team and if it does not qualify, we all have to leave because we have already gone two years without reaching home runs.”he declared.
About him Classic Vallecaucanothe forward said: “I would choose to beat América, classic is classic and you go to death, it is part of the history of Valle del Cauca. Much more playing at home, although our mentality is set on winning all the remaining games to enter the eight”.
Goalie: Alejandro Rodríguez
Defenses: Brayan Montaño, Jefferson Díaz, Edgard Camargo, Juan Franco
Midfielders: Teófilo Gutiérrez, Onel Acosta, Gian Cabezas
Forwards: Gustavo Ramírez, Luis Sandoval, Kevin Salazar
Substitutes: Edwin Castro, Jhon Vásquez, Adrián Para, Néider Ospina, Johan Wallens, Juan Córdoba, Kevin Saucedo
The Mechita moving at a steady pace with a solid project led by Tulio Gomez and its objective is the construction of the Scarlets’ own stadium in 2027. While in sports matters management is optimal, the search for greater growth as an institution continues at a steady pace.
Tulio Gomez He managed to get the club out of the second division, stabilized it in the first division, led them to win the two-time championship and although they have not lifted the cup for years, now the objective transcended for greater growth.
After winning the title in 2021, the idea of a new venue was planted that would host the games of both the men’s and women’s teams and increase profits. As revealed by the recent meeting held on August 26, there is already a stadium project for the coming years, with the company URBAS RED STADIUM leading the construction, company that participated in the construction of the New San Mames Stadium of the Athletic Club Bilbao.
Goalie: Jorge Soto
Defenses: Edison García, Franco Leys, Kevin Andrade, Josen Escobar
Midfielders: Juan Portilla, Jader Quiñones, Esneyder Mena
Forwards: Adrián Ramos, Darwin Quintero, Cristian Barrios
Substitutes: Gaston Sauro, Luis Paz, Felipe Mosquera, Edwin Cardona, Víctor Ibarbo, Cristian Arrieta, Diego Novoa
Deportivo Cali 2-4 América de Cali
