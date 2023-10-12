🔖 Get to know the after ending Date 16 of the #LigaBetPlayDIMAYOR II-2023!#ActsOfPassion pic.twitter.com/3csiCJedri — DIMAYOR (@Dimayor) October 11, 2023

⏱️ 90+5′ DEPORTIVO CALI WON!!! With a double from Chino Sandoval, the glorious team adds 3 fundamental points that today place us within the eight. LET’S CONTINUE, LET’S GO CALI! Cali 2⃣-0️⃣ Tolima@WplayColombia #VamosCali🇳🇬#LigaDimayor🏆 pic.twitter.com/ntENbpEAZl — Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) October 12, 2023

This is how all the results remain after finishing matchday 15 of the Betplay League. ➔Jaguars 0-0 Junior

➔Tolima 2-0 Boyacá Chicó

➔Atlético Bucaramanga 1-1 Santa Fe

➔Atlético Nacional 3-0 Envigado

➔Aguilas Doradas 3-0 Deportivo Pasto

➔Deportivo Pereira 2-4 América de Cali pic.twitter.com/UdFImw7GfY — Victoriosos (@victoriososomos) October 6, 2023

Just on the topic of classification, John Vasquez assured for the radio program RCN Super Combo that if they fail to qualify this semester it would put an end to their time with the Valle del Cauca team.

“Today I say it publicly here, if I don’t join Cali at eight, I’ll leave. I can’t keep failing anymore. Cali is a historic team, it is a great team and if it does not qualify, we all have to leave because we have already gone two years without reaching home runs.”he declared.

About him Classic Vallecaucanothe forward said: “I would choose to beat América, classic is classic and you go to death, it is part of the history of Valle del Cauca. Much more playing at home, although our mentality is set on winning all the remaining games to enter the eight”.

“If he @AsoDeporCali does not qualify at 8, I am leaving, we cannot continue adding failures, we are in a great team” Jhon Vasquez in the #SuperComboCali pic.twitter.com/H5HqcUBnoP — Alfonso Morales Movilla (@PonchoMorales85) October 10, 2023

Tulio Gomez He managed to get the club out of the second division, stabilized it in the first division, led them to win the two-time championship and although they have not lifted the cup for years, now the objective transcended for greater growth.

After winning the title in 2021, the idea of ​​a new venue was planted that would host the games of both the men’s and women’s teams and increase profits. As revealed by the recent meeting held on August 26, there is already a stadium project for the coming years, with the company URBAS RED STADIUM leading the construction, company that participated in the construction of the New San Mames Stadium of the Athletic Club Bilbao.

#Sports | “We already have our own headquarters”: Tulio Gómez spoke about the project for the new América de Cali stadiumhttps://t.co/K0iXR3m0Xk — El País Cali 📰 (@elpaiscali) October 3, 2023