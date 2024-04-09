This Friday a new edition of the Valle del Cauca Classic will take place: Deportivo Cali and América de Cali will face each other in a duel full of rivalry and history. The reality of both squads is contrasting. La Mechita is in eighth place in the table, while Azucarero is in fifteenth place after 15 days.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali: date, time, how and where to watch, probable lineups, forecast and team news.
You can see the game through the signal Win Sports+.
Goalkeeper: A. Rodríguez
Defense: F. Moreno, F. Meza, A. Palacios, K. Osorio
Medium: J. Valencia, A. Mejía, J. Barrera
Forward: J. Córdoba, A. Quiñonez, L. Villegas
In their last five matches, Deportivo Cali has one victory, two draws and two losses against América de Cali. Azucarero's most recent victory dates back to October 2022, when they won by a score of 1-0.
Goalkeeper: J. Graterol
Defense: N. Castrillón, J. Palacios, D. Bocanegra, E. Velasco
Medium: H. Rivera, J. Quiñones, E. Valencia. C. Doors
Forward: E. López, R. Holgado
The Valle del Cauca team reaches the classic after beating Junior de Barranquilla. América has had a rebound in recent days and is establishing itself within the top eight of the tournament, which brings it closer to the home runs of the Betplay Dimayor League.
The Red Devils will seek to maintain and climb positions in the standings and what better than at the expense of their hated sporting rival.
Deportivo Cali 1-2 América de Cali
