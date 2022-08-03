Deportivo Cali is going through one of its worst moments in its history, not only in sports but institutionally. Less than a year after celebrating the league title, today the team is in last place in the League and in reclassification.

After the bad start in the second half of the Colombian league and losing on Tuesday at home 0-3 against Envigado, in the penultimate game of date 5, the club began to make institutional decisions to try to reverse the bad situation.

Through a statement on their social networks, the Cali team announced the change that was made in the Executive Committee, in which Luis Fernando Mena, who was the vice president of the current board, became the president.

The new president of Deportivo Cali

Thus, Mena reaches the position held by Marco Caicedo, who had managed to retain the position in the last elections. He will now be the vice president of Cali.

“The Cali Sports Association informs its associates, officials, fans, media and public opinion in general, that the Executive Committee in use of its powers has decided to carry out an agreement to appoint Dr. Luis Fernando Mena and to the doctor Marcus Aurelius Caicedo as vice president.

Marco Caicedo, former president of Cali. Photo: Taken from @Asodeporcali

“We welcome our new president and fan of invaluable love for the green and white currency and we wish him the best results in the transcendental management he has carried out,” the statement concluded.

This was the passage of Marco Caicedo through Cali

Caicedo assumed the presidency of Deportivo Cali in December 2019, when an agreement was fulfilled that established that Juan Fernando Mejía would occupy the position in the first half of the 2017-2021 period and then there would be relief.

Shortly after, Mejía arrived at the executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation, along with Luis Gabriel Miranda, replacing Jaime Pineda and César Pastrana, who resigned from their positions.

With Caicedo, Cali won a men’s league title and a women’s league title, but the economic and institutional situation is serious.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Football Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15