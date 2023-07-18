Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Deportivo Cali takes a deep breath: first victory in the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2023
in Sports
Deportivo Cali takes a deep breath: first victory in the League

Pereira vs. Cali

Pereira vs. Cali

Photo:

Twitter: @DeporPereiraFC

Pereira vs. Cali

The victory against Pereira is of great help in their fight not to be relegated.

Deportivo Cali beat Deportivo Pereira 0-2 as a visitor on Monday, in the continuation of the first date of the 2023-II League, a result that helps them a lot in their fight not to be relegated.

Jhon Cabal, at minute 34 of the first half, and Paraguayan Gustavo Adrián Ramírez, at minute 36 of the second stage, scored the goals for the team led by Sergio Herrera last night.

The new ‘sugar’ coach, Jaime de la Pava, watched the match in the western stand of the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium. DT will begin his third stage at the helm of the club, after directing it in 2005 and 2010. In that last step, he won the Copa Colombia.

The match began being difficult for the team from the capital of Valle del Cauca. In the first offensive action for Pereira, Johan Wallance had to intervene before Kener Valencia’s shot, who found another opportunity in the 21st minute but the goalkeeper responded at height.

After several minutes in their area, Cali reacted and went looking for the goal. At 34′, Gustavo Ramírez assisted Jhon Cabal, who finished off with his right leg to open the scoring.

Photo:

Twitter: @DeporPereiraFC

The game finished defining ten minutes to the end of regular time. Juan José Mina, with a process in the Under-20 Selection, raised his head and observed the movements of Gustavo Ramírez inside the area. With a cross at the foot, he set up the striker and made it 0-2.

SPORTS
With Soccerred

