Deportivo Cali suffered another embarrassment at home: they could not beat Equidad

Deportivo Cali continues to be sunk footballingly and emotionally and again he could not score it even from a penalty to achieve a victory that would have given him a break, after Huila and Unión Magdalena did not win on date 12 of the 2023-I League. The 0-0 this Saturday keeps Cali in the tail and with relegation problems.

After suffering throughout the game, referee David Espinosa awarded Cali a penalty in the 90th minute, for a much-discussed foul, an elbow from Andrés Correa to Roger Murillo.

Daniel Mantilla was in charge of taking the penalty and goalkeeper Washington Ortega saved it. It was the fourth maximum penalty missed by Cali in the semester. Before they failed Kevin Velasco, against Nacional; Aldair Gutiérrez, against Tolima, and Kevin Viveros, against Bucaramanga.

The tie leaves Cali in last place in the table, with 10 units. Equidad follows penultimate, with 11.

News in development.

