Deportivo Cali came out of last place in the 2023-I League table, but continues without a winry with a deficit in points and in confidence. This Saturday they tied 1-1 with Bucaramanga in Palmaseca.

Those led by Jorge Luis Pinto have not added three at their stadium: it is their third draw at home, which adds to those achieved against Once Caldas and Águilas Doradas. In addition, they lost 0-1 with Deportivo Pereira, the current champion of the League.

Photo: Esneyder Gutierrez. Archive

The game seemed to begin to be resolved very early in favor of Cali, with a goal by Kevin Viveros 15 minutes into the first half. The attacker received a ball in the large area and, after a rebound, went one-on-one to beat goalkeeper Christopher Varela.

Cali began to manage the options, touching the ball, but without taking advantage of another factor such as the middle distance, which, on occasions, they had the space to rehearse. On his part, the visit was not forceful on the attack front with Gonzalo Lencina.

But the second half was very difficult for the greens. First, after five minutes, the VAR determined that a play that, initially, was a penalty for Bucaramanga for a hand, would be offside.

Once again, Deportivo Cali missed a penalty

Then, Francisco Meza knocked down Daniel Mantilla in the area and judge Wílmar Roldán sanctioned the maximum penalty. Kevin Velasco was in charge of collecting it, but he crashed the ball into the post on Varela’s right hand. The ball was left to Velasco himself, who put it in, but he was already disabled.

Cali thus wrote another chapter in his bad streak with penalties. This year he has collected four and this is the third time he has failed. Velasco himself had missed one against Nacional and Aldair Gutiérrez lost one against Deportes Tolima.

Bucaramanga tied the game 23 minutes into the second leg, when Meza received a pass from Cristian Flórez and shot hard to beat goalkeeper Kevin Dawson.

Cali fell into despair and could not find the way to get back on the scoreboard. And with only one victory in seven games, the outlook remains difficult both in the League and in the relegation table.

SPORTS

More sports news