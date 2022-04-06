Deportivo Cali: see the goals with which he beat Boca in the Libertadores

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cali celebration.
They won 2-0 at the start of the group stage.
April 05, 2022, 10:24 PM
The Colombian champion, Deportivo Cali, made his debut on Tuesday bitter
Boca Juniors in Group E of the Copa Libertadores after beating it 2-0 with a goal from Argentine central defender Guillermo Burdissowho wore the Xeneize team shirt for four years, and another one for winger Jhon Vásquez.
The Colombians, who came into the match penultimate in the local tournament, got the victory thanks to the good performance of midfielder Kevin Velasco, who provided two assists in a hard-fought game, with few opportunities and marked by strong play.
Cali’s goals
