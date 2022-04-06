Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Deportivo Cali: see the goals with which he beat Boca in the Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Deportivo Cali

Cali celebration.

They won 2-0 at the start of the group stage.

The Colombian champion, Deportivo Cali, made his debut on Tuesday bitter
Boca Juniors in Group E of the Copa Libertadores after beating it 2-0 with a goal from Argentine central defender Guillermo Burdissowho wore the Xeneize team shirt for four years, and another one for winger Jhon Vásquez.

The Colombians, who came into the match penultimate in the local tournament, got the victory thanks to the good performance of midfielder Kevin Velasco, who provided two assists in a hard-fought game, with few opportunities and marked by strong play.

Cali’s goals

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Deportivo #Cali #goals #beat #Boca #Libertadores

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Editorial Harassment or open talk about sexuality?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.