Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Deportivo Cali pronounces on the unemployment of its players for wages: do they pay or not?

May 17, 2023
Deportivo Cali pronounces on the unemployment of its players for wages: do they pay or not?


Deportivo Cali vs. Union Magdalena

Daniel Mantilla celebrates his first goal with Deportivo Cali.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Daniel Mantilla celebrates his first goal with Deportivo Cali.

Difficult situation in the sugar team before the date 20 of the League.

Deportivo Cali He had chances to qualify for home runs until the penultimate day of the League, but he reaches the final date with no chances and in the midst of a new crisis after the soccer players decided to strike in protests over non-payment of wages.

(You may be interested: Former president of Cali explodes and talks about the crisis: “It is an unviable company”)

sugar crisis

The sugar institution does not have a good economic present and has a debt in male and female teams, although the crisis stands out more in the main team, since the players could present to play against Chicó, forcing the sugar producer to play with youth or lose points for no-shows.

Kevin Velasco celebrates a goal with Cali.

However, in search of solutions to the five fortnights that are owed to the men’s squad, The directives had a meeting to solve this problem, but finally they did not reach any agreement and the club issued a statement in which it does not specify the final situation. The crisis continues.

“A meeting was held with the Executive Committee, coaching staff, players and players, reaching the following considerations: the group of players, players and coaching staff are recognized for their effort, dedication and commitment, highlighting the good disposition in a space of construction and dialogue”, says the text.

He also added: “The institution is constantly working in the search for resources that allow it to comply with the pending obligations that reward the commitment to our workers,” the statement concluded.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

