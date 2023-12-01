Teofilo Gutierrez remains in controversy after Dimayor imposed a 4-date sanction on him after accusation of having touched a woman’s buttocks in the Tolima vs. match. Cali.

This Friday the club spoke Deportivo Cali, which He rejected all types of violence against women and expressed that the case will be reviewed based on the internal regulations of the institution.

“Deportivo Cali rejects any act of violence against women, an institutional policy that is an intrinsic part of our principles and values, and that such conduct is absolutely unacceptable,” the team says in the first point of its statement.

It adds: “The case will be subject to review and application of our internal disciplinary procedures based on our internal work regulations and the Substantive Labor Code.”

In its third point, Cali states: “The Deportivo Cali association is absolutely respectful of the fundamental right to due process, legitimate defense and presumption of innocence that assists the player involved in this situation. In this sense, we are attentive and will abide by the development of any judicial investigation carried out on the occasion of this complaint”.

The player spoke out on Thursday night on his social networks.

“In light of the news that has been circulating in recent days, regarding alleged conduct on my part during halftime of the match played by Deportivo Cali against Deportes Tolima, on November 25, it is important for me to clarify. to public opinion that I have always professed the greatest respect for women, not only in the personal field, but also professionally and in sports, which is why those slanderous statements made against me are unfounded and do not compare with what happened in the transfer zone during the half-time interregnum of the match being played,” Teo wrote.

“Likewise, I will defend my rights and my good name before each and every one of the instances that exist, since an unproven or uncontested situation cannot lead to an administrative sanction like the one imposed on me, much less another. nature,” he added.

SPORTS

More sports news