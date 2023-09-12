Deportivo Cali player would have received threats and would resign from the club

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Germán Mera.
Germán Mera.
The crisis and tension continues in the green and white team.
Deportivo Cali is going through a new crisis, exacerbated by the resounding defeat in Sunday’s classic against América.
The 3-0 loss and the team’s poor play in the Valle del Cauca classic unleashed the anger of the fans.
Threats against Mera
However, the consequences seem to be paid by defender Germán Mera, who has been one of the most criticized for his performance.
This Monday it emerged that the defender had presented his resignation before the executive committee of the Valle del Cauca team, after having received insults and death threats on his WhatsApp line.
Press versions in Cali give an account of what happened to the defender. Apparently the player, thinking about protecting his family, would step aside.
However, the club has not yet confirmed the resignation of the 33-year-old defender.
