Jaime de la Pava.
Óscar Berrocal | KRONOS Agency
Jaime de la Pava.
The club had a key meeting to define the future.
There were many rumors about the future of the technical direction of the Deportivo Calia club that this Monday finally made a decision for the 2024 season.
Deportivo Cali was negotiating with coach Santiago Escobar, according to unofficial versions.
Apparently the negotiation did not come to fruition due to economic deference, and that is why he left the sugar club.
Meanwhile, the team had a board meeting to analyze the future of the institution.
De la Pava stays
After this, the decision that was made is to keep Jaime de la Pava like the coach.
De La Pava could not have some good semifinal home runs in the last championship, but his work in qualifying the team worked in his favor. In addition, he gave the approval of the reinforcements that have already been arriving to the team.
In its statement, Cali says that Jaime de la Pava will continue on the team “to give continuity to the process and sports project that he leads.”
SPORTS
