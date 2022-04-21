In the biggest surprise of the Copa Colombia so far, Fortaleza, from B, defeated Deportivo Cali, current champion of A, 1-3 in the first leg of the tournament’s quarterfinals, at the Palmaseca stadium .

The visiting team had a great game: based on good order, they were able to beat Cali, who showed a deplorable performance, especially when they fell behind on the scoreboard.

In the first minutes of the game, the team that took the initiative was Fortaleza, through collective play seeking to finish on the left side with the creative Jhon Solís, the winger Adrián Parra and the forward Javier Narváez. For its part, Cali tried to leave with order, but it cost him to pass half the field before the positioning of the capital.

Cali found the advantage in the 32nd minute, when Ángelo Rodríguez won Luis Jiménez’s back and only in front of goalkeeper Yimy Gómez’s exit, he defined in good form to score the partial 1-0.

Before finishing the first half at minute 43, Fortaleza returned to the offensive with a long pass from Solís, to the right side with Jiménez, the winger reached the final line, crossed and Kevin Aladesanmi anticipated the defense and scored the head tie.

In the 54th minute, after a good sequence of touches, a long-range shot by Jaime Alvarado hit Carlos Robles and changed the direction of the ball, to become Fortaleza’s second goal.

The Verdiblancos immediately responded by bringing in Santiago Mosquera and Teófilo Gutiérrez for Christian Mafla and Agustín Vuletich, gaining a little more consistency in attack, but depth was still lacking in the last quarter of the field and also something in the definition.

At minute 73, the visit recovered a ball in their own territory and started a quick counterattack on the left side between the recently entered Manuel Barreiro and Adrián Parra, in the end the ball was left to 30 of the capital, who before the passivity of the defense del Cali defined Crusader marking the partial 1-3.

The Caleños had no reaction and the coaching staff made another change, Juan José Tello came in for Ángelo Rodríguez, seeking to have some clarity in the attack, but Fortaleza did not allow it and they continued to control the game calmly, where in the end they achieved an important victory to be able to define the key at home.

The second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Colombia between Cali and Fortaleza has no schedule at the moment, but it will take place in the second week of May and most likely at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogotá.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15