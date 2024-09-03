Deportivo Cali has not been able to lift its head and now lost at home against Pasto, 0-2, in the eighth round of Colombian soccer.

According to the criteria of

The first goal was scored by Daniel Moreno from a penalty, in the 29th minute. The second was scored by Diego Chávez, in injury time. Cali, led by Hernán Torres, is in 16th place with 6 points.

The defeat caused discontent among fans and even caused bad behavior among some who entered the field when the second goal for Pasto was reported.

The match was briefly suspended while authorities regained control of the situation, but further disturbances broke out in the stands.

This is not the first time that Cali fans have invaded the pitch in protest against the crisis the club is experiencing.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT