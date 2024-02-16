Deportivo Cali gave a lesson in forcefulness, took a huge break in the relegation table and, above all, It left the Atlético Nacional coach, Jhon Jairo Bodmer, on a tightrope.

Everything that Cali kicked at the goal ended inside Harlen Castilllo's goal, who returned to the starting lineup after the expulsion of Santiago Rojas against Millonarios. It was a painful 3-2 for the greens of Medellín, who are still in the doldrums in the championship.

Nacional received goals in every possible way. Cali attacked with speed and took the lead after 20 minutes, when Juan José Córdoba beat Castillo after a pass from Isaac Camargo.

Before finishing the first stage, Fabián Castillo overtook the left and threw the ball to the center of the area, where Javier Reina scored 2-0, a goal very similar to the one Leonardo Castro had scored on Sunday for Millonarios.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Nacional seemed to take a break when Pablo Daniel Ceppellini, in first-half stoppage time, scored a great goal from a free kick to close the gap.

However, the changes suited Cali better, as they increased the lead on a Reina free kick that found Jéfferson Díaz ready to finish without a mark and with a header and make it 3-1, at 23 of the second stage.

A goal by Carlos Sierra in the last play of the game put a bit of a shadow on Nacional's terrible night, but not the possible consequences.

Javier Reina celebrates his goal. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Bodmer still can't find the team, he moved the roster again without success and he hasn't been able to beat the historic ones: America had already beaten him and he couldn't beat Millonarios at home. The next few hours will be crucial.

SPORTS

More Sports news