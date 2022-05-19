Deportivo Cali has the Copa Libertadores as the card to save a semester for oblivion. In the Copa Colombia he was eliminated by a team from B, Fortaleza, in the round of 16.

And in the League, he made the worst campaign of a defending champion since 1969: he finished penultimate in the all-against all phase, in which, in addition, he made the club’s worst campaign since 1955, when he was colero.

For this reason, this Thursday’s game against Always Ready, from Bolivia, is the opportunity to wash the face of the team. The game will be seen on ESPN, starting at 9 p.m.

In Cali they expect revenge after their local failure



“We must continue to improve and work, because the truth is that we were not up to what Deportivo Cali is, we have to improve a lot and now focus on the Copa Libertadores,” said Cali’s substitute goalkeeper, Humberto Acevedo, after the last date of the League, in which they lost 30 against Patriots.

“We know that to save this semester we have to qualify for the second phase, there is no other way or way and that is what we have been focused on since the end of the game”, he added.

Cali receives the “Millionaires” from Bolivia, whose squad received an ultimatum from the leadership days ago for the mediocre league campaign.

The overview of the classification for Deportivo Cali

Boca Juniors’ (7 points) tie against point guard Corinthians (8) in Buenos Aires on Tuesday opened the way for Cali (5) to climb to first position thanks to goal difference.

Always Ready (4) might as well get into the fight. With a visitor victory, they would add the same units as Boca, but would benefit from the same tiebreaker criteria to leave the basement of the table.

The first two will advance to the next round and the third will get a ticket to the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana.

