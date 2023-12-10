After finishing the final home runs of League 2023-II, the directives of the Deportivo Cali They began to announce the players who will not continue for the 2024 season and one of them was their star, the 38-year-old forward, Teófilo Gutiérrez.

“The player Teófilo Gutiérrez ended his contract with our institution. We greatly appreciate the player’s commitment and dedication to the team, wishing him many successes in his professional and personal life,” was the statement from Deportivo Cali regarding the decision not to extend the forward’s contract.

🚨 The player Teófilo Gutiérrez ended his contract with our institution. We greatly appreciate the player’s commitment and dedication to the team, wishing him much success in his professional and personal life. pic.twitter.com/gm4lHWa1Sx — Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) December 10, 2023

Deportivo Cali is restructuring the team to once again fight for titles in Colombian Professional Soccer and one of the first sacrificed in the new project is the striker born in La Chinita, who has just had serious problems due to a harassment complaint.

‘Teo’ was in the crosshairs of Colombian football due to a sanction imposed on him by the championship’s Disciplinary Committee; he must pay four suspension dates and a fine of just over one million pesos.

The sanction is for having ‘touched a woman’s buttocks’ logistics in the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro from Ibagué, at halftime of the match that his team lost 4-2 against Deportes Tolima, on November 25.

“At the time of moving from the field of play to the visiting team’s dressing room, more precisely in the dummy arranged at the entrance to the tunnel, when passing by one of the people arranged by the club for the logistics of the female match , touched his private parts (buttocks) by slapping him,” says the complaint filed by Deportes Tolima, ratified with the testimonies of the field commissioner and the Dimayor media officer.

Teófilo Gutiérrez’s numbers in his two stages at Deportivo Cali

Teofilo Gutierrez He played 17 games in 2023 with the jacket of the sugar box, leaving three goals and four assists.

In the two cycles for the capital of Valle del Cauca (2021 and 2023), he played 83 games adding all the competitions, He scored 17 goals and delivered 16 assists. Furthermore, the 38-year-old striker was one of the main architects of the 2021-II League title.

SPORTS

