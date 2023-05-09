Deportivo Cali does not resign: he won and keeps the option of qualifying far

Deportivo Cali defeated Envigado on date 18 of Liga BetPlay 2023-I. At the Palmaseca stadium, the team led by Jorge Luis Pinto achieved an important 2-0 victory to get away from relegation, completely eliminate the orange team and preserve a hope of qualifying. .

From minute 3, Deportivo Cali started in a great way thanks to the goal by Gustavo Ramírezwho finished in a great way and with power with his right foot from the center of the area, taking advantage of a good assist from Jhon Vásquez, who saw the space to take advantage of the sugar counterattack.

Envigado failed to recover from that conceded goal and began to make fouls that filled them with yellow cards in a few minutes. Yefferson Rodallega, Jesús Vargas and Noreña were punished in the ‘Heroes Quarry’.



As for Cali, they managed to play much better and outplayed Envigado game-wise, leaving few gaps in their goal.

For this reason, before the end of the first half, the sugar bowl managed to deliver the other blow of authority.

Around minute 42, striker Kevin Velasco took advantage of a knot in Envigado’s defense and finished off with a great location, thanks to a great left foot shot that he sent to the right side of the goal defended by Joan Parra, thus achieving a comfortable 2-0 in Palmaseca.

Cali has two games left and has 21 points.

