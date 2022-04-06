Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Deportivo Cali defeats Boca and the memes fall with everything to the Argentines

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Cali victory memes.

The humor in social networks after the Copa Libertadores match.

Sporty Limei achieved a great triumph against Boca Juniors at the start of the group stage of the Libertadores Cup, 2-0.

At the end of the game, social networks fell on the Argentine team, due to their weak game and their defeat, considering that Cali is doing poorly in the local league.

party memes

