CDimayor Bears: Deportivo Cali and Santa Fe will begin this Sunday the dispute for a new title of the Women’s League, after a month of waiting since the semi-finals ended. All because the championship was stopped so that the Colombian women’s team could prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The first match of the final will be played this Sunday at the Deportivo Cali stadium in Palmaseca, starting at 3:30 p.m. The return match will be on Friday at El Campín, starting at 8 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on Win Sports.

The Leonas, the most successful team in this tournament, created in 2017, are going for their fourth crown, while the Azucareras are looking for their second title.

It’s been 39 days since the Leonas qualified with a game to spare, beating Alianza 2-0. And it’s been 35 since Deportivo Cali beat Llaneros 0-1 in Yopal and won the other group.

Time to recover pieces: ‘Capi’ Natalia Gaitán returns

This downtime was used by the two technicians, John Albert Ortiz, from Cali, and Omar Ramirez, from Santa Fe, to recover pieces.

The latter now has two important signings available: Natalia Gaitán, the historic captain of the Colombian National Team, and the attacker Heidy Mosquera, both back after long-term injuries that had not allowed them to be part of the squad this year.

Throughout the semester, Ramírez had to rebuild the roster, after the departure of several important pieces, such as Liana Salazar, Gabriela Huertas and Daniela Garavito. And after a hesitant start, she grew until she reached the final with plenty of merits.

“I think that this is well deserved by both teams, having overcome so many obstacles and circumstances that occurred throughout the tournament. However, what Santa Fe did is something to be admired, something to be scrutinized because there was a new process with young and debuting players, a new project was bet on and today we are on the threshold of a new title that we will surely fight for until the end,” explained the Venezuelan coach.

Ortiz, on the other hand, will be without a key player, the forward Manuela Paví, who arrived injured from the Olympics. However, she had time to refresh her concepts.

“There were adjustments from a physical and tactical point of view and that was evident in all the preparation we did with around five matches, including with a men’s team. Hopefully all that can be transferred to the competition,” said the coach.

Cali has never lost to Santa Fe in an official Women’s League match and even beat them in a final in 2021. They hope to maintain that trend. “They have players on the wing who can take on the opposition, but we must not get involved in that game where it is more crowded. We are going to try to play wide, play a little more long and exploit the spaces that Santa Fe can leave in defense,” insisted Ortiz.

