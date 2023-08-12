Deportivo Cali suffers again with the specter of relegation, after a new defeat, this time, in Rionegro, where they left blank in the duel against Águilas Doradas.

Those led by Jaime de la Pava lost 1-0 and have only managed one point in their last three appearances, a campaign that puts him back in trouble with permanence and that leaves him with very bad savings thinking about 2024.

Both squads showed the intention of going to the goal from the beginning, but little by little, Águilas Doradas set the tone, without much aim in the final shot, despite having the clearest options.

Cali’s response was to attack the band, with Vásquez, where he had a clear overflow, he preferred to finish off on goal, despite having the option of crossing and finding Sandoval with only a clear shot on goal.

For the second half, the intention of the locals was only in attack. Marco Pérez had a powerful shot that Wallens and Danovis Banguero saved in the air, he was close to opening the scoring in the first minutes of the plugin.

Cali’s response came at minute 55, with a great play by Sandoval, he feinted the rivals and took a left-footed shot, which was deflected from Contreras’ goal.

The goal that puts Deportivo Cali in trouble

The locals found the first goal at minute 64, with the intervention of Marco Pérez, after a great play by Wilson Morelo, to leave his teammate enabled, since the former Santa Fe left a defender on the road and the goalkeeper Wallens with their movements.

The sugar growers will play in the middle of the week against Santa Fe, the second leg of the Colombia Cup. While Águilas will do the same against Equidad.

