Sergi Milá proposes two modifications with respect to the eleven that helped him to eliminate Málaga in the semifinals.

The two changes will be in the center of the field. Jaume Jardí and Franck Angong will be headlines to the detriment of Joan González and Ángel Alarcón. Diego López will be the forward of reference.

XI FROM BARCELONA: Jorge; Alegre, Almeida, Moussa, Valle; Jardí, Álex Rico, Franck; Ilias, Gavi and Diego López.